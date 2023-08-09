On the Internet

'I want whatever he got': Internet Laughs At Dog High After Dentist Visit

On the Internet Dogs TikTok Pets Animals

A video of a dog's hilarious "trip" after visiting the dentist for a clean has been met with praise online.

While dogs might not like visiting the vet or dentist it is a vital part of keeping them healthy, even if they might be "high as a kite" afterward.

In a viral TikTok post shared by dash_and_furrious, Dash the corgi can be seen on their way home after visiting the dentist for a clean.

A stock image of a tired corgi
A stock image of a tired corgi held in its owner's arms. Dash appeared to be "high" according to the TikTok owner. Getty

The video, captioned "My dog is having the best trip after his dental cleaning" saw Dash responding to their surroundings while coming off the effects of sedation.

In the clip, numerous captions from Dash's point of view showed up on the screen, including "What in the pineapple express is this" and "the colors are so beautiful."

The video continued to show the corgi on the couch with the caption "high as a kite" shown in letters over its head. Another caption read: "I want whatever he got."

@dash_and_furrious

i want whatever he got 🤣 #fyp #corgisoftiktok #dogsoftiktok

♬ Pineapple Express Trailer Soundtrack (Tribute 2 M.I.A Version of Paper Planes) - Comedy Magic Themes

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), in 2021 Americans spent more than $126.6 billion on their pets, which broke down to:

  • $50 billion is being spent on food and snacks.
  • $29.8 billion on supplies, live animals and over-the-counter medicine.
  • $34.3 billion was spent on veterinary care and product sales.
  • $9.5 billion was spent on other services like pet walking and insurance among other things.

Since being shared on August 7, the clip has been viewed more than 130,700 times and liked on an estimated 14,600 occasions.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post were supportive of the corgi's reaction and shared how their own pet responded following operations.

TikTok user Melissa Jean said: "Lol. Sometimes my dog looks like that [while] sober."

Immeadow_xx added: "I remember my reactive corgi after the sterilization. That was gold."

While StaleyStrength posted: "Ha. My pup comes home like nothing happened. They keep him until full awake and alert but this is in Indiana."

Meanwhile, Alan saw it from the dog's point of view: "Pamper time. Where's the treats I ordered. I'm not happy with this sloppy service. I'm used to better."

Newsweek has contacted dash_and_furrious for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC