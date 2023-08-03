Internet Falls In Love With Elderly Neighbor Checking In On Single Mom

An elderly man's sweet gesture has left many social media users in tears, after he was filmed knocking on his neighbor's door to check she was OK.

The adorable clip was posted on TikTok by @amandakayex, a single mom with a young daughter, and shows home security footage of her neighbor Greg stopping by for "a little wellness check."

Recording a message on the door camera, Greg explains that he hadn't seen her properly for a while and "with all the heat and everything else," wanted to make sure everything was all right.

This gesture meant a great deal to @amandakayex, who wrote on the TikTok caption: "POV: your dad died young and you're a single mom, but you've been living next to this sweet old man for 5 years who looks out for you."

Having a friendly neighbor can go a long way and one 2021 poll suggests that a majority of Americans have positive feelings about their next-door neighbor. The YouGov survey asked 6,100 U.S. adults whether they felt they could trust their neighbor, and 51 percent said yes.

Another 17 percent said they could not trust their neighbor and 22 percent said they weren't sure.

Greg's thoughtful gesture put him firmly in the "good neighbor" camp. The clip has been watched more than 5.5 million times and racked up 810,000 likes since it was posted five days ago.

Thousands of comments have been left on the video, with many echoing @amandakayex's remark that "the world needs more Gregs."

Some commenters also urged her to check on Greg in return. She did just that, explaining in a follow-up video that she and her daughter took him some freshly baked brownies and a handwritten card.

One commenter wrote: Stop it. He is so precious! He was definitely an angel sent by your father."

Stock image of an elderly man enjoying a conversation with a younger woman. A TikTok clip showing an older man's "wellness check" on his neighbor has been watched 5.5 million times. Paperkites/Getty Images

Another person described her own similar experience with a neighbor: "My husband died this past December and the older man next door has been taking my trash down and back up for 7 months without saying a word."

One TikTok user wrote: "This simple gesture reminds me there are some good people left in this world."

Newsweek has reached out to @amandakayex via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny or sweet videos of your neighbor that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.