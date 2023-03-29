Internet Falls in Love With Cat Who Travels on Owner's Back—'Safe Place'

Internet users love seeing this traveling cat out on his adventures, but it was a clip of him falling asleep on his owner's shoulder that has left TikTok amazed.

Sponge Cake is often spotted around New York in his cat backpack, taking in the many sights and smells of the city. While his backpack takes the weight of his body, the cat's head can stick out of the top, meaning he's able to peer out at his surroundings.

Veterinarians.org says that cat backpacks can be great for those felines who love to travel, as they allow owners to have quality time with their pet outside of the home. When trained to use them correctly, cats can regard their carriers as a safe space to remain comfortable while exploring new places.

The videos shared on @spongecake_cats regularly show the cat exploring New York's famous sights, including Times Square and Central Park. But a video of the cat falling asleep on his owner's shoulder has become one of their most popular clips yet, with more than 25 million views so far, and 6.1 million likes.

The caption over the video reads: "If you think my cat is cute standing on my shoulder, you should see him napping." Sponge Cake can't be expected to stay alert all of the time, he needs a rest from time to time.

Sponge Cake's owner, Olivia Nguyen, has been taking him out in his backpack for the last two years, and he loves it so much that he will sometimes even sit in the carrier while they're at home.

The backpack is undoubtedly a conversation starter, as Nguyen gets a variety of reactions from passers-by, who often ask her questions about it.

"He can go on the backpack for as long as I want him to," Nguyen told Newsweek. "We usually go out for a few hours at a time. He loves it so much that he sits or sleeps on it at home, as well. He associates the backpack with adventures, and he is very curious about the outside world.

"Whenever people see Sponge Cake on the backpack, they seem very surprised, curious and happy at the same time. They will start asking questions about how I trained him to do that. The secret is lots of treats, trust building and practice."

After becoming so adept at traveling around in the carrier, Sponge Cake has grown to see it as "a safe place that allows him to explore the world and nap comfortably," Nguyen said.

Nguyen also has two other cats, Mocha and Donut, who love traveling as much as "world traveler" Sponge Cake does.

"They have been to multiple European cities, including Paris, Amsterdam, Venice and Milan," Nguyen said. "They all sit on the backpack while going on adventures 'round the world. Many might think cats don't like going outside, but I believe with proper training and patience, any cat can explore the outside world."

The viral video has received more than 11,000 comments since being posted on March 20. Many of the comments are from users sharing how amazed they are that Sponge Cake will travel so happily and praising his adorable outfits.

One user commented: "In a city full of dogs, the Sponge Cake cats reign supreme!"

Another commenter asked: "Does anyone ever pet the cat when he is on your shoulder?" to which Nguyen responded: "Yes! All the time."

