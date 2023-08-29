Internet Loving Tiny Horse Who Thinks She's a Dog After Mom's Rejection

A small horse rejected by its mother is now living its best life as if it were a pet dog—much to the endearment of hundreds of thousands of people online.

Horses are not typically seen as household pets, but in this particular case, it appears as if the small horse enjoys being an indoor animal more.

In a viral post shared on TikTok, user socalranchlife explained that her small horse was being treated similarly to a dog.

A photo of a small horse and a dog. Maze seemed to be adapting well to life inside the house. Getty

The video was captioned: "POV (point of view). Don't treat your horse like a dog. Me: (curious face emoji) (sly face emoji)."

In the clip, the tiny horse could be seen walking across the brick, tile and wood floors in the home, making a click-clack noise as it walked past.

An adorable segment also showed the same horse taking naps next to the family dogs before having a drink of milk and water to relax.

The small horse, Maze, was also seen in other videos following the owner around, with socalranchlife commenting in one post: "In her eyes, I'm mom."

But as Maze grows up, the horse will no longer stay at the home and will be homed at a different part of the ranch.

Dogs are among the most popular owned animals in the country, with horses being one of the least popular, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA).

The APPA said in 2023 the estimated number of U.S. households that own a dog is believed to be 65.1 million, while 2.2 million own a horse.

Millennials make up the largest cohort of pet owners at 33 percent, followed by Generation X at 25 percent and Baby Boomers at 24 percent.

Since being shared on the social media platform on July 22, the post has attracted an estimated 5.1 million views and 567,300 likes.

The overwhelming number of people who commented on the video were supportive and, in some cases, admitted they were jealous that the TikTok user was able to foster a strong bond with the horse.

TikTok user Kira said: "I thought it was a dog before I read 'horse.'"

Jessica Long added: "I feel like this is just the perfect flooring for a horse hahaha. I imagine the sounds so soothing. Click, click, click."

Dolly Clay Jane commented: "Looks and walks like my Dane mix lol (laugh out loud). Beautiful horsey."

While Claudia66backup posted: "This is fabulous. Do you need a lodger?"

Newsweek has contacted socalranchlife for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.