Internet Not Prepared for Reason Dog Isn't Responding to Her Name—'Help Me'

A clumsy dachshund has left the internet in stitches after a clip of her getting stuck in her owner's hoodie went viral.

The video, with swearing, was shared on TikTok on Saturday by the dog's owner under the username @glutenfreerigatoni and already has 9 million views. In it, the pup called Olive can be seen lying down in her owner's bedroom, wrapped into a hoodie that got stuck onto her, and doing absolutely nothing to get out of this situation.

"I literally have been downstairs for an hour wondering, 'Where the f*** is my dog and why is she not coming downstairs when I'm calling her name?' This is why! Olive!" her owner can be heard saying. "OMG [oh my god], how do I even get you out?" she adds, as she rescues her dachshund from the T-shirt, pulling on the sleeve to allow Olive to free herself. The hilarious clip comes with a caption that reads: "Poor girl was just patiently waiting to be rescued."

Many dachshund owners wrote that their pups have gone through similar experiences, and this may in part be due to their body shape, which is more prone to similar accidents. Their characteristic sausage shape is the result of a genetic condition called chondrodysplasia, which is a type of dwarfism.

The Spinnaker Veterinary Clinic in Somerset, Massachusetts, says that, as dachshunds develop, the growing tips of their limb bones harden early, stunting their growth and leading to the condition. The same applies to at least 19 modern breeds including corgis, Pekingese and basset hounds, all of which have very short, curved legs.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 2.2 million likes on the platform.

One user, Jimmy the Mini Dachshund, commented: "She was too embarrassed to yell out for help." And user1713141306747 wrote: "Why do we all have this exact dachshund." Silkyowl added: "I can't judge, my dachshund has been in this exact situation more than once."

Dracula's Left Fang wrote: "She's like 'Stop laughing woman and HELP ME!!'" And Dustyn posted: "the fact that she was halfway through the room like she actually tried. my dog did this too." Ross Childs added: "Happens to dachshunds a lot. We call that a 'sausage casing.'"

Another user, sab, commented: "The grunting noises when ur [you're] trying to pull it off." And Itsaphroditeee.17 posted: "Dog be like 'the audacity of this woman to laugh and film me instead of helping me first." Evooshboosh added: "Funniest thing I've seen all week! Poor baby!"

Chechi Villafana wrote: "She was like 'This is it, I'm gonna be a seal from now on.'" And Ashleigh Wise posted: "The amount of jacket sleeves I've had to cut is actually insane." Louise Sheridan added: "This is brilliant, I'm crying laughing." And Andrew commented: "It's like one of those seal rescue videos."

