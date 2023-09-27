Internet Obsessed With All the Bizarre Things Found in 100-Year-Old House

Abandoned home tours have been a hit online for a number of years now. After noting the public interest in them, the creators who'd started off sharing videos of themselves walking through cobweb-covered houses that had been abandoned decades ago to YouTube began posting the same content on newer platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The charm of the content certainly hasn't warn off, with millions of people still tuning in to watch the eerie relic-filled tours that shed light on how people lived in the past.

One man, who's known as @HomeInspector_SB on TikTok, has entertained millions of viewers with his posts that blend together the daring house tours that people outside the property industry film with his own seasoned experience as a U.S. housing inspector. He's recently stunned over 9.9 million people by showing them the bizarre interior of an uninhabited 100-year-old house.

The house, which is brimming with contraptions and color choices deemed unusual to the modern eye, has been classified a product of the Victorian era which spanned 1837 to 1901.

Of the home's most unforgettable features are a discreet button, that had been located under one of the chairs at the central dining table. When pressed the button would ring a bell that could be heard down in the kitchen which alerted the butler-on-duty that those dining are ready for their next course. A massive fan in the attic was also filmed and said to have been used to cool the entire house down during the hot summers before air conditioning became available.

Of the 6,300 TikTokers that have left comments on the post, many have shared how much they liked the large closet carousel that the inspector had showed off and given an explainer to at the beginning of the social media video.

"The closet carousel is giving major Hannah Montana vibes, and I'm here for it," one user wrote jokingly.

"A real life Hannah Montana closet," a second user added.

The housing inspector had shared on his profile that he's based in the Washington metropolitan area, and it's likely that the house he was checking out is based there too, although he has left this up for debate.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 22, the TikTok post has been liked by over 1.7 million TikTokers. Thousands of users went on to express their opinions on the house that looks very different to the ones developed and designed nowadays.

"Imagine how many bugs are in that draped fabric," one user commented as a reference to the garish curtains that had been hung over all the walk-in closets.

Another user added: "That button on the floor would be a kids dream and parents nightmare."

