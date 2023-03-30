Internet Obsessed With Bride and Dog Flower Girl in Matching White Dresses

A bride and her dog have become internet stars after a video of them wearing matching dresses to her wedding went viral on social media earlier this week.

The viral clip, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the bride, under the username Sarahlawther, shows her staffy, Honey, wearing a white bowtie and a veil, as she gets ready to walk her owner down the aisle.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that reads: "POV [Point of view] it's your wedding day and you and your paw daughter are about to walk down the aisle."

Stock image of a bride and a dog on her wedding day. A bride wearing matching dresses with her dog on her wedding day has melted hearts online. Getty Images

According to a recent U.K. survey of 2,000 dog owners carried out by OnePoll in July 2022 for the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, 94 percent of those planning a wedding within the next year will give their dog a starring role in the celebrations. The most common roles include starring in the first dance (42 percent), walking a bride down the aisle (39 percent), being the dog of honor or best man (37 percent) or being the ringbearer (30 percent).

"As well as starring in the nuptials, more than half (58 percent) of paw-rents due to get married within the next year say they would make changes to their dream wedding to accommodate their dog, with 33 percent claiming their wedding wouldn't feel complete without their four-legged friend in attendance," their website stated.

As previously reported by Newsweek, a recent survey commissioned by Amazon Handmade found that 60 percent knew someone who had their dog at their wedding.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 937,000 views and 137,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, Evelyn Johnston, commented: "If my pity isn't in a matching dress I don't want it." And Kkristenannn said: "My babies will be joining me down the aisle. We're all marrying my man." Lisabutton added: "My boy will absolutely be rocking a sweet bowtie on my day."

Mya J wrote: "I always wondered whether I could take my baby boy with us when we get married! That's so cute." And Ruby_soh0 said: "Literally my dream for my and my greyhound."

Another user, Anta, commented: "Me with my 5 chihuahuas running behind me." And Angel abrams said: "I want my great dane to walk me down the aisle."

Newsweek reached out to Sarahlawther for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.