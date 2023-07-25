Internet Obsessed With Cat Who Likes Own Space but Now Has 'Clingy' Friend

A pair of cats called Simba and Azula have melted hearts across the internet after a clip showing their close relationship went viral on social media earlier this month.

In the viral video, shared on TikTok by the cats' owner in July, under the username Jvstsimba, Simba, the older feline, can be seen lounging as little sister Azula snuggles up to him.

The heartwarming clip comes with a caption that says: "POV: you decided to get another cat because your first one seemed lonely. Turns out he just likes lounging and now you got him a friend who's too clingy." It was followed by: "What have I done."

A file photo of two cats snuggling with each other.

According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), cats usually prefer to live alone, rather than having a sibling, especially if they never had one.

"Most cats will be friendly with cats they grew up with, but they may not accept having to share your home with a new cat. If you do want to get another cat, you'll need to introduce them patiently and carefully," its website says.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1.9 million views and 310,300 likes on the platform.

One user, UpUxIzsovRAEmpPBjL3e, commented: "Nah, he secretly loves it. My tomcat tabby was the same way, but now he loves his little tabby girlfriend sooo much." And Scott Capista said: "Me wondering who's clingy and who's lazy."

Charlottewilson5561 wrote: "Same but I found out he secretly plays with her at night time." And Raquel said: "That look is full of look at what you've done... are you happy?"

Another user, Moe, commented: "How long did it take to introduce them? I just recently got my 2yr cat a kitten as a friend but my cat keeps hissing at her." And Mo joked: "And now I need to get a third to ACTUALLY keep the second one occupied."

Kaeemkc wrote: "I did the same. My younger cat loves the older one. The older one tolerates the younger one at best. Sometimes they snuggle." And Laurie P said: "Good for company though, when you aren't home." Adrian added: "He mostly doesn't mind. If he did his friend would get a whack."

