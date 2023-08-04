Internet Obsessed With Couple's Quick Hack to Get Rid of 'Popcorn' Ceiling

A couple have stunned internet users by revealing how they got rid of their "popcorn" ceiling, without spending too much time on the project or breaking the bank.

It's common knowledge that home renovation projects tend to be costly and time consuming, which can cause particular financial strain on young couples who are usually in the early stages of their career and focused on saving up for their futures.

One couple have showed off how they managed to rid their house of its "popcorn" ceiling, which is a bumpy ceiling made from tiny particles of vermiculite or polystyrene. These are designed to give the acoustic ceiling sound-deadening properties.

The California-based couple decided to strip their 1980s property of the "popcorn" ceiling in its dining room, a typical feature of developments from this era, to give their home a more polished and modern look.

The video's creator, Susana, shared in the post that her husband managed to scrape off the "popcorn" finish by first spraying hot water on the ceiling, evenly, for 15 minutes up to three or four times. The couple covered up the LED spotlights in their ceiling with blue tape to protect them from getting damaged in the process.

Susana's husband then used a scraping tool to peel off the dated ceiling, a task shown to online viewers from start to finish in the viral video. While audiences are left in the dark about what the couple plan to opt for in place of the former ceiling, Susana does share the smooth end result that her husband had achieved by scraping off the old cement.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 1 by @Cashmere_Baby, the TikTok post has been liked by over 195,000 users and viewed more than 3.3 million times. Thousands of users have shared their amazement at the simple water hack in the post's comments section, or asked the homeowners questions about the process.

"Please say you tested it for asbestos or whatever it's called," one user wrote, to which Susana commented that the house had been built shortly after California banned asbestos in 1977.

Some houses built between 1930 and 1950 in the region may have used asbestos for insulation in these types of ceiling.

"I don't understand why popcorn ceilings were a thing, if there's any reason besides the look or not let me know," a different user remarked.

