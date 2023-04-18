Internet Obsessed With Disabled Husky Running at Beach

A rescue dog named Fenix has delighted viewers all over the internet after a video of him running on the beach went viral on social media this week.

In a post shared on Monday by the dog's owner, under the username Fenixlumiere, the neurodivergent husky can be seen running on the sand, living his best life as his owner films his excitement. The clip comes with a caption that says: "Do the hustle..."

In a different post, his owner explained that Fenix is affected by a brain disorder called cerebellar hypoplasia, which affects his balance and coordination, making it harder for him to learn how to run or jump on and off the sofa.

Stock image of a husky at the seaside. A disabled husky has melted hearts on social media after a video of him running at the beach went viral.

According to Carolina Veterinary Specialists Rock Hill, cerebellar hypoplasia in dogs is a condition characterized by the inadequate development of the cerebellum, the part of the brain that is responsible for fine-tuning motor movements, and affected pets will be unable to move or even stand still normally.

"Whenever a dog shows signs of cerebellar ataxia diagnostic testing is recommended in order to rule out other possible causes of the symptoms such as brain tumors, infections, or congenital malformations," the Carolina Veterinary Specialists website says. "Diagnostic testing is key since many of the conditions which can lead to ataxia are readily treatable."

The post quickly gained popularity, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 6.2 million views and 1.2 million likes.

One user, JESS, commented: "That strut to frolic transition was just." And Ronnie said: "This put a smile on my face." Ladyandtheblues added: "SEROTONIN BOOST."

Gabriella wrote: "That Dogs got some moves." And lll444444lll said: "Love to see him so happy and free," while jennyjording added: "Definitely worth the wait!" and udontknowme joked: "The dog has a better extending trot than my horse."

Another user, sophiiie.brr09, commented: "Happy doggo." And Glori Boykin said: "His moment of life....has been fulfilled!!! LOVE THIS." Tik Toker added: "If I saw this in real life I'd never complain again."

Veradotcom wrote: "Living his BEST LIFE !!! Beautiful dog!" And daltonfreeman_ joked: "I'm just a happy dog." Reina Cherie said: "Omg it just gets better and better." Jennifer wrote: "He is my spirit animal." And kuys JCO added: "Now that's what you call - HAPPY."

