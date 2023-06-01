Internet Obsessed With What Owner Finds Under Dog Bed: 'Tail Wagging'

A social media video of a dog playing under his bed, only to be "revealed" by his owner has delighted audiences across the internet.

The viral video shows the energetic dog hiding under his doughnut-shaped bed, and playing excitedly under it, only for the bed to be lifted up by his owner. The mischievous dog then wags his tail enthusiastically for his owner.

The funny moment has been viewed by more than 500,000 TikTok users.

A dog's tail is one of its most vital methods of communication. Through the way it wags it, a dog can try to tell or alert its owner to something it is thinking or feeling.

A stock image of a dog's tail. The viral video showed the dog wagging his tail enthusiastically when his owner 'found' him. Getty Images

"Canines know many variations of the 'tail wag' and they all mean different things," VCA Animal Hospitals writes online.

"In fact, a wag of the tail is one of the best methods of communication in the canine kingdom. Pups aren't born knowing what a wagging tail means any more than a newborn baby understands words. But when a pup is about a month old, he recognizes the need to communicate with his mother and siblings, so he picks up the lingo," the veterinary group adds.

While a "waggy" tail is commonly seen as a sign of happiness, that's not always the case. While an upright and speedy tail can signal joy or excitement, a "waggy" tail could also indicate nervousness or anxiety. All in all, a tail wag can represent a diverse range of emotions, and it's up to the owner to interpret how their dog is feeling judging by the environment it's in and how it's behaving otherwise.

"If a dog is frightened or submissive, it'll often hold its tail down and possibly wag it a little between its legs," the Healthy Pet Club, a British pet health group, says online.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on May 20 by @GaryPlant429, the TikTok post, which can be seen here, has been liked by over 72,000 users and commented on over 200 times.

"That smile with teeth showing," one user wrote.

"The way the tail instantly started going like crazy when they saw it was you uncovering them," another user added.

Newsweek reached out to @GaryPlant429 for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.