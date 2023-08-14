Funny

Internet Obsessed With Rescue Dog Who Keeps Dropping Ball Into Owner's Bath

By
Funny Dogs Pets Trends Life

Dogs take no notice of privacy, and if they want your attention, then there's not much you can do about it.

One owner who recently found herself interrupted by her dog during a private moment was TikTok user @just_tiff7, who recently had her relaxing bath taken over by her rescue dog Pax.

In the video, Pax can be seen sitting by his owner's bath with a tennis ball balanced delicately on the tub. "My dog keeps pretending that his ball 'accidentally' fell into the tub," reads the text on the clip, as Pax looks increasingly shifty, eventually nudging the ball into the bath with his nose when he thinks his owner isn't looking. He watches it bob around, and gives his mom the side eye.

Dog in bath
Stock image of a dog in a bath. A dog has subtly tried to interrupt his owner's relaxing bath in a video that has over 10.8 million views. Getty Images/smrm1977

"My dog does this [too] except she pushes her toy off the couch and then watches me pick it up like a toddler. It's a game for her," commented one user. Newsweek has reached out to @just_tiff7 via TikTok for comment.

Footballs, rugby balls, even golf balls—dogs and things that bounce seem to be a winning combination, but tennis balls appear to top the list of desirable toys more often than not. One of the reasons why dogs love chasing balls so much is an instinctive behavior known as the prey drive, according to the pet advice site Pet Helpful.

"Prey drive is simply the instinctive inclination for dogs (and carnivores in general) to pursue and capture prey," per the site. It adds, "Unlike wolves though (from which dogs descend, but are different in many ways), domesticated dogs have undergone some alterations in their prey drive, more precisely in the predatory sequence."

While chasing things is a favorite pass time of most dogs, many may try to destroy the ball once they retrieve it, which should be discouraged due to the negative impact of ingested materials, such as intestinal blockages. "There are too many stories of dogs ingesting toy squeakers and requiring an expensive surgery to get it out!" according to Pet Helpful.

@just_tiff7

#rescuedog #dogsofttiktok #animals

♬ Dancing In The Moonlight - 苏颜悦
@just_tiff7

There are many non-toxic chew toys out there that pose less of a threat to your dog, as "Chewing in dogs is believed to be overall a relaxing and self-soothing activity considering that chewing releases endorphins, nature's feel-good hormones," the site states.

Users on TikTok loved the funny video.

"I love how they truly have their own unique personalities there's so much more behind those eyes that a lot of people don't realize," said one viewer.

"This HAS to be a rescue dog lol Mine is the same way. Side eye and all. Sweet babies," commented another user.

"You must play ball with him NOW!!!! What a cutie pie!!!," wrote a third user.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC