Internet Obsessed With Rescue Kitten Making the First Move To Snuggle Dog

A golden retriever and his new kitty sibling have melted hearts all over the internet after a video of them snuggling each other went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the clip, shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the pets' owner under the username Amie.alison, the gray kitten called Goose can be seen lying by her big brother, Timber, who can be later seen giving her a kiss on the head.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "IT'S HAPPENING! The very first snuggle! Ahhh I can't believe it, brave little Goose made the first move!"

Stock image of a dog and a cat cuddling. A dog and a cat finally warming up to each other have melted hearts online. Getty Images

The poster recently found Goose, along with her sister who is yet to be named, and their mom, in her yard, and decided to help them out. She took the kittens in and got them medical help. She also got their mom spayed and vaccinated.

In another post, the pet owner said that Timber always wanted to meet a cat, but all the cats he's met have always ignored him, so when he got his two kittens he was really happy about it.

Golden retrievers are known not only for their playful personalities but also for their gentle nature. In fact, they have a mouth that is said to be soft enough to be able to carry a raw egg without cracking the shell.

The American Kennel Club website says: "[Golden retrievers] need a good amount of daily exercise, but they are adaptable and outgoing, which makes them potentially great cat companions."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 278,900 views and 52,200 likes.

One user, novah caen, commented: "Aww Timber said, 'Hey you, get back here, cuddlings not over." Marvina2799 said: "Timber is like, I love it but I also want to taste it." Becky added: "'I'm not trying to be a parent at my age' expression."

Christy O wrote: "Cat, blink twice if you need help." Desiree Girifalco said: "That's the face of someone with newfound responsibility."

Another user, sassylori, commented: "Timber seems to have mixed emotions and the kitten isn't sure if she should snuggle or be afraid." And ZO wrote: "Timber looks like a grumpy goose with that face! I love it."

Hwood2029 said: "They're both like, can you give us a minute here?" User fizapirani added: "This is literally how my dog and cat are hahaha."

Newsweek reached out to Amie.alison for comment via TikTok chat.

