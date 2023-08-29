Heartwarming

Internet Obsessed With Woman Serving Her 4 Dogs Traditional British Dinner

Four miniature dachshunds have left the internet in stitches after their owner shared a video of them enjoying a full roast dinner that quickly went viral on social media.

In the post, shared on TikTok on Monday, under the username The_daxie_trouble, the four dogs, Barney, Benji, Monty, and Ozzie, can be seen devouring their individual roast dinner, which comes complete with vegetables and a Yorkshire pudding, along with some gravy on the side to top it all off.

The hilarious video was accompanied by a caption that said: "What is better than Sunday roast? Four of them," and the dogs agreed since they ate every single thing.

You may be wondering what a Yorkshire pudding is, and if it is safe for your dog to eat. A Yorkshire pudding is a typical British dish with a cake-like consistency, made of a batter of eggs, flour, and milk or water, baked in the oven with hot sunflower oil.

According to dog nutrition experts at Can Dogs Eat It, because the ingredients used to make Yorkshire pudding are not toxic to animals, they aren't likely to cause any health issues if eaten once in a while and in small portions.

However, even though they won't make your dog sick, they also won't provide him with any nutrients and are not the healthiest option. If consumed in large amounts they can cause gastrointestinal upset. Because of their carbohydrate content, excessive consumption can cause weight gain.

@the_daxie_trouble

What is better than Sunday roast? Four of them 😋😍 #sundayroast #happydogs #dogfriendly #dogfriendlyuk #dachshunds

♬ Suddenly I See - KT Tunstall

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 266,400 views and 11,400 likes on the platform.

One user, rrranicandra, commented: "What a classy meal..." And Cathy and Budweiser said: "Omg they have a better dinner than me. Can I come over?" Disorder added: "Love it! Our Daschund will eat anything and everything!!"

Bakedbeans422 wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous... So well-behaved bless them... They are eating better than me!!.. Could just eat that myself..." And Elaine said: "So not just mine that brings his food to the floor to eat it."

Another user, user5318262322288, commented: "My dog used always have a Sunday roast & Chinese Fridays." And Buffy The Australian Shepherd said: "Fantastic. Careful with human gravy salty for dogs, but I've seen there's dog gravy around."

Newsweek reached out to The_daxie_trouble for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

