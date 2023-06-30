Internet Obsessed With Woman's Way of Welcoming New Neighbor: 'So Sweet'

Getting new neighbors is a lottery: You never know if they're going to be nice or not, but starting on the right foot is certainly a step in the right direction. A woman in Austin, Texas, definitely did her best with her new neighbor, who was welcomed with a big surprise.

In a post shared on TikTok earlier in June under the username Vanesamaro91, the kindhearted woman said she made her neighbor a "welcome basket" filled with items that might be needed in a new home, including candles, rugs, towels and snacks.

The heartwarming post comes with a caption that says: "Come with me as I build a welcome basket for my neighbor who just moved in." Followed by: "What else did I miss?"

But not all neighbors are this nice, and many people don't even know the people who've lived next door to them for years. Fifty-seven percent of Americans say they know only some of their neighbors, and just 26 percent say they know most of them, according to the Pew Research Center.

Moreover, socializing among neighbors is relatively rare. Among Americans who know at least some of their neighbors, 58 percent say they never meet them for parties or get-togethers, 28 percent say they have parties or get-togethers less than once a month, and 14 percent say they do this monthly or more often.

The TikTok video quickly gained popularity on social media and so far has received over 4.1 million views and 409,300 likes.

One user, Love_love_love054, commented: "As an introvert, I would be very nervous receiving this. Like, she wants us to be close?????"

Nikki said: "All my new neighbors gave me was the stink eye." And g7rizz joked: "What else did you miss?? Obviously sending ME one."

Marie wrote: "We need more people like this!! 2 years my neighbors don't even say hi."

Heather and Pfohl said: "This is so sweet! Can you [be] my neighbor?"

NOPE added: "I would cry if this happened to me...my neighborhood is quite unfriendly."

Another user, CleanTok with Sydney Paige, commented: "Best neighbor ever."

And Grmescall said: "I just want a hello from my neighbors. Moved in in March and have yet to meet anyone."

Lidia P wrote: "I NEED THIS!! Just bought a brand new house in San Antonio TX and would die if my neighbor gave me this."

And svgirlinsd added: "Very thoughtful and inviting."

