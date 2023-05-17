Wildlife

Internet Shocked at How Much Water Elephants Can Drink in One Go: 'Amazing'

By
Wildlife Elephant TikTok Viral Nature

The internet is shocked after a social media user posted a video showing how much water can go into an elephant's trunk in one go.

The TikTok video, posted by silkelephant44, has received 87,500 likes and 1.1 million views.

"Elephants drink a lot in one sitting, but how they drink is even funnier," the poster can be heard saying in the video. "They suck water up through their nose and then spit it into their mouth."

As silkelephant44 talks, a stream of water is being fed straight into an elephant's trunk.

"A lot of people think that they are sucking it straight through their nose, into their bodies," she says. "No, they just use their trunks to hold the water. And once they get a lot up in there, and they spit it right into their mouth."

@silkelephant44

An elephants trunk is so awesome!! #elephant #interspeciesfamily #multispeciesherd #animalloversoftiktok #elephanttiktok #savethespecies #animalwelfare #elephantoasis #elephantgirl

♬ original sound - Silkelephant44

Once the elephant's trunk is full, it lifts it up to its mouth and pours the water in.

"They only drink 2 to 3 times a day because again, they drink a large amount in one sitting," the poster says in the video.

The elephant then lifts its trunk up once again and sucks up the water.

Elephants need about 12 to 26 gallons of water every day but can drink more than that. A large adult male for example, can drink 55 gallons in under 5 minutes.

Read more

The TikTok user, silkelephant44, regularly posts videos of the elephants living at Florida-based attraction Elephant Oasis, where visitors can have close encounters with Asian elephants.

The social media user describes herself as a "federally Licensed exotic animal owner/exhibitor." According to her Instagram bio, she was "born and raised with elephants."

TikTok users were amazed at the demonstration and took to the comment section.

"Elephants are such amazing creatures!" one person commented.

"What if they have stuffy nose," someone else asked.

Elephant throwing water out trunk
A stock photo shows an elephant throwing water out of its trunk. A video demonstrating how elephants drink water amazed TikTok users. pilesasmiles/Getty

"What?! I never knew this," one said.

"Me thinking about getting water in my nose at the pool," another added.

"Does it sting?" someone else asked.

Elephant trunks have a variety of uses other than drinking water. They also use their trunks to pick up or touch objects, eat and make sounds also known as "trumpets" that can be used as warnings or as a greeting to other elephants.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about elephants? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

