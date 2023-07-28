Funny

Internet in Stitches as Bulldog Learns How to Jump Through Hula Hoop

Most dogs like sports, and when trained well can become really good athletes. A bulldog named Odie has the internet in stitches after a video of him learning how to jump through a hula hoop went viral on social media this month.

In the viral video, shared on TikTok in July by the dog's owner under the username Odiethebulldog, the dog can be seen jumping through a hula hoop a few times as her owner holds it up, with the agility of a rabbit, as many users pointed out.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that says: "Teaching Odie how to jump through a hula hoop. Look at bro go. Bro hops like a bunny!" Followed by: "Bro got hops."

Stock image of a dog jumping through a hoop. The internet was in stitches by a dog jumping through a hula hoop like a bunny. Getty Images

Training your dog to jump through a hula hoop is not hard. According to the American Kennel Club, to start, you should place the hoop on the floor and lure your dog to step into the center with a treat. Once he's stepped into it, immediately praise and give him the treat, then repeat all of this a few times.

When he's ready to step in without hesitation, you can lift one end of the hoop with one hand, and then lure your dog in with a treat in your other hand. Once he steps through the hoop immediately praise him and give him and treat again. After some practicing, you can start lifting the hoop off the floor.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has received more than 2.3 million views and 352,800 likes on the platform.

One user, Catie, commented: "Bunny in his past life, no one can convince me otherwise." And Eddie Gonzalez said: "My God the boong noises are killing me." Squidward Was Right added: "he is beauty, he is grace."

Lauren_katee joked: "Tell me why I thought there was another dog on the couch watching y'all." And Angeladarlingg wrote: "I was wondering when you were gonna give the babe on the couch a chance. I had to double-take."

Another user, Julie Blevins, commented: "The bestest hopper that ever hopped!" And Rebelskum1 suggested: "Take [the] man to the next Olympics." Emily Dennis added: "he is far more springy than he looks."

BigGordo87 wrote: "What a pro he so cute sweet Odie." And Kinsley said: "My dog would run around the hula hoop and steal it."

Newsweek reached out to Odiethebulldog via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

