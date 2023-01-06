Internet in Stitches as Cat Destroys $27 Pizza: 'Licking His Lips'

A cat has been put in his human's bad books after knocking over a $27 pizza his owner was about to eat.

In a post on Reddit, a user who wanted to remain anonymous shared a video of the moment his 7-year-old cat Lucas was caught red-handed after sending the huge pizza flying.

The owner told Newsweek: "He must have gotten on the table without us looking and knocked it down with his paw."

He added: "He definitely ate some. He was licking his lips prior to the video."

In the video, Lucas sits nonplussed looking at the mess on the floor after he ruined his owner's meal.

Can Cats Eat Pizza?

While Lucas got hold of a little bit of pizza this time, it isn't recommended to give your cat a slice intentionally.

The ingredients of a pizza are usually a mix of things that aren't so good for our feline friends.

Most cats are lactose-intolerant, meaning that the cheese found on most pizzas will not agree with their stomachs and can lead to vomiting and diarrhea.

Tomato sauce contains large amounts of salt, which is not recommended for cats, while herbs and spices on toppings, and in sauces, can also be toxic.

Garlic and onion are highly harmful for cats as they contain compounds disulfide and thiosulfate, which can cause red blood cells in their body to become fragile and burst.

Processed meats such as pepperoni, ham and bacon—while likely tasty treats in your cat's eyes—are not good for felines either, due to the amount of salt, fat and preservatives.

The video of Lucas has gained thousands of upvotes on Reddit, where users shared their reactions.

"Lucas is teaching you not to pay $27 for a tiny pizza," read one reply, while another Redditor posted: "Looking out for your health. Good kitty."

One commenter posted: "How dare you! I'll have you know, Lucas has contacted the top private investigators in the area to help him track down the real pizza knocker-overs. If the evidence is muddled, he must be cuddled!!" And another Redditor wrote: "Not sorry, still cute."

"He doesn't even feel guilty," read another reply, while one viewer commented: "Can't lie, I'd still eat it."

But despite Lucas's actions, his owner could still see the funny side. "I shared because he's a funny cat, although this was bad behavior on his part," he said.