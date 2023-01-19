Internet in Stitches As Dog 'Thinks She's Jesus,' Tries To Walk on Water

The internet has been left in stitches after a puppy attempted to walk on water to get closer to some ducks.

In a viral TikTok post, Lola's owner explained that the young huskamute—a cross between a Siberian husky and an Alaskan malamute—did not know she couldn't walk on water.

The clip begins with the puppy straying from a path next to a lake as she spots some ducks bobbing on the water.

Obviously curious about the waterfowl, Lola approaches and places her paw on the water—seemingly thinking it is a solid surface.

Within seconds the poor pooch is submerged. Thankfully, Lola manages to throw her body onto the edge of the path and scramble out of the lake.

As she shakes excess water from her coat, the ducks serenely float away, unmoved by the canine drama.

The caption on the video reads: "When your huskamute thinks she's Jesus."

As the clip demonstrates, not all puppies are natural swimmers or know how to stay afloat in water.

Fit4dogsUK, a dog training company based in Yorkshire, northern England, explains on its website: "Not every dog paddle is effective at keeping the animal afloat, and many dogs have no idea how to move toward shore or the side of the pool."

It adds: "Getting your dog used to the water at an early age should be a slow, gradual process … If your dog takes immediately to it, brilliant, but most dogs require at least a little coaxing and reassurance before they get comfortable and become good swimmers."

The clip of Lola has racked up 870,000 views since it was posted on January 10. It also has more than 92,000 likes, reflecting dogs' status as the most popular pets in the U.S. More than 69 million households across the country had at least one dog in 2021/22, according to Statista.

Hundreds of comments have been left on the post, with most TikTokers praising the owner's calm reaction and sharing similar experiences with their own dogs.

Leaf posted: "The fact you didn't panic and let her work it out herself will have helped her so much."

Drew wrote: "My retriever did this, I asked 'what did you learn?' The answer is nothing. Cause she tried again. Very determined."

Kim Nowell commented: "[She] won't do that again. My male husky did that, his face looked like his soul had departed."

Newsweek has contacted Lola's owner for comment.