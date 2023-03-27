Internet in Stitches at Meal of Husband Who 'Refuses' to Learn How to Cook

The internet has been left in stitches after a woman shared her husband's meal, revealing that he refuses to learn to cook.

The 26-year-old who wanted to remain anonymous lives with her 28-year-old husband in Scotland. The couple have been married for two years. "My husband refuses to learn how to cook," explained the woman alongside the post.

One night, the husband made himself boiled eggs and a naan bread for dinner in a less-than-appetizing display that has since captured viral attention on Reddit.

Shared on the r/mildlyinfuriating forum, the picture has received over 23,000 upvotes and more than 3,000 comments from Reddit users.

Cooking site Kitchen Infinity emailed over 100,000 viewers, asking them about their cooking habits. The website found that most U.S. adults cook three to five times per week (39 percent). A quarter said they cook more than five times a week, and 29 percent replied that they cook only once or twice in a week.

Another survey of 2,000 adults asked about kitchen habits and found that Americans spend over 400 hours a year in the kitchen. About more than just meals, 77 percent replied they used to cook with their family at least once a week growing up, creating some of their favorite childhood memories. Meanwhile, 3 in 10 respondents even said that going food shopping and cleaning up the kitchen are some of their best memories to look back on.

"I laughed when I saw his dinner, and I sent the photo to a few mutual friends—all of whom agreed his dinner was awful," the poster told Newsweek. "I do most of the cooking, definitely, but he knows how to work the oven."

In the comments, Reddit users shared their reactions to the unusual meal. One commenter laughed: "I love that you leave him to eat what he can make." However, another Reddit user didn't feel that the meal was so bad and wrote: "I know how to cook and I've made myself this exact meal. It's delicious."

"My husband never learned how to cook and is in his 50s," read another reply. "Until I got put on months of bedrest and he had to learn to make a few things so we could eat. Then a few weeks after I got off bedrest I injured myself pretty severely and am back on it again for months. So he's learning even more foods because the doctor said we were malnourished based on blood tests."

Others added that some well-placed puns to the viral post. One posted: "Not being able to cook is Naansense," while another joked: "Eggscellent pun there."

"I do stress, this was all in good humor," said the man's wife. "We weren't picking on him. I didn't give much thought in sharing it, to be honest—I didn't expect it to get a lot of attention."

Other Reddit users backed the man's unusual meal, though. One commenter wrote: "He technically cooked."

Another posted: "Looks pretty good [to be honest]. I know how to cook but I eat stuff like this anyway, because it's still food."

The poster explained that, while she does most of the cooking, she has tried to teach her husband to make meals. "I've tried teaching him in the past but to no avail. He doesn't enjoy cooking," she said.

But after the viral post about his culinary skills, things had changed a little: "Since this post, he has agreed to me teaching him some basics, so that he'll have a few meals in his back pocket," the poster added.