Internet in Stitches at the Tell-Tale Sign Golden Retriever Stole Chicken

A golden retriever called Aki has left the internet in stitches after his owner caught him stealing the last piece of chicken and then lying about it.

The post shared on TikTok earlier in September, under the username Akithegoldie, shows the pup holding his mouth closed trying to hide the food inside, pretending he's a good boy. However, he did let a small burp out, as his owner filmed the hilarious scene.

The viral clip comes with a caption that says: "Pov: trying to find out who ate the last piece of chicken." Followed by: "The small burp."

Pictures of Aki provided by his owner. A dog has gone viral after trying to hide the stolen chicken in his mouth. Akithegoldie

Chicken is actually a great snack for your dog, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). In fact, it's a good source of protein, and it's also one of the most common ingredients in commercial dog foods.

Be sure to cook your chicken throughout and remove all the bones before feeding it to your dog. Chicken bones splinter easily, which can cause choking or a gastrointestinal tract puncture.

You should always serve chicken to your dog unseasoned as some seasonings including garlic and onions are toxic to dogs. You can serve it roasted, poached, grilled or baked on its own, mixed with your dog's regular meal, or even served as a treat.

However, the AKC warns: "Some dogs are allergic to chicken, and it ranks among the top 10 allergy-inducing ingredients. The most common allergens are beef, dairy, wheat, egg, chicken, lamb, soy, pork, rabbit, and fish."

The poster told Newsweek: "Aki is super playful and sweet but can be quite stubborn sometimes, and likes to do things his own way. He knows when he has done a bad thing and tries to hide it from us. Even though he can be naughty, we just can't resist his cuteness!"

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 182,400 views and 21,300 likes on the platform.

One user, Arch, commented: "He's so innocent, he decently didn't eat it haha." And Anja Piphat Jacobsen said: "The burp gave him up," while harry123 added: "I am the judge. The defendant is not guilty and you have to pay legal cost which is 20 year's chicken."

