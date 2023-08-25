Pets

Internet Stunned by Dog Who's Been Trained To Dive and Catch Lobsters

Internet users have been left amazed by a social media clip of a dog diving into an ocean to catch live lobsters.

The viral Instagram video, which can be seen here, captured the Labrador retriever bravely leaping into an ocean and catching a lobster, the dog then swims back to his owner while carrying his lobster prize in his mouth. The video's creator Alex Schulze, the CEO and cofounder of apparel label 4ocean, had shared in the post that he'd specifically trained his dog to catch lobsters.

"It's days like this that we live for," Schulze wrote under the post. "I spend almost all of my time on the ocean and want to keep it clean for future generations."

A stock image of the ocean. A viral video has wowed viewers online after it captured a doc diving into an ocean to catch a lobster. Getty Images

Through his self-titled "ocean cleanup company," Schulze and his team use the profits made from the clothing line's bracelet to fund the removal of plastic and trash from the ocean.

"Our business funds these cleanups through the sales of our bracelets made from the ocean plastic that we recover, as well as our business partnership programs. To date we have removed over 30 million pounds of trash from the ocean, and we are just getting started," the CEO shared under the post.

Data collated by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2021 revealed that over 400 million tons of plastic are produced every year, for a variety of applications, uses and purposes. Sadly, IUCN discovered and shared online that at least 14 million tons of plastic from this total end up in the ocean every single year.

"Plastic makes up 80 percent of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments," the IUCN writes on its website.

The plastic then becomes a health and safety hazard for both marine species and marine wildlife, the former of which can ingest or get entangled in the plastic while the latter can suffer damages as a result of the harm to its natural environment.

"Marine species ingest or are entangled by plastic debris, which causes severe injuries and death," the IUCN adds online.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 9 by @AlexJSchulze, the Instagram post has been viewed more than 12.1 million times and liked by over 1 million users. Internet users have been wowed by the dog's intelligence and skill, with many sharing their amazement at the viral moment in the post's comments section.

One user wrote: "Awesome!"

"That's a good doggie," another user added.

