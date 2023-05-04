Invasive Northern Pike Terrorizes Maine Lakes

The northern pike is terrorizing Maine lakes as it feasts on other native fish species.

Illegally introduced into the Belgrade Chain of Lakes in the 1970s, the northern pike then migrated in Belgrade lakes drainage and more were illegally introduced to the environment. The population subsequently exploded across central and southern Maine, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW).

Like most invasive species, the northern pike is greatly threatening the natural ecosystem as the carnivorous fish is feasting on other native wildlife, including salmon and smallmouth bass.

As the population continues to expand, MDIFW officials said they are becoming harder to remove.

"These pike have just expanded and exploded in that watershed," MDIFW Communications Director Mark Latti told WGME. "Now we find them in over 40 lakes and ponds in Maine, where as it used to be in just one. It really is an issue when it comes to protecting some of our native fish like brook trout and landlocked salmon and some of our fisheries for smallmouth and largemouth bass."

A stock photo shows a northern pike jumping out of the water. The invasive species is causing a problem in Maine. bbevren/Getty

The invasive species has become popular with recreational anglers, especially as it can grow to large sizes. The fish can grow to about 4 feet long and weigh 2 to 5 pounds.

However, many anglers will catch and release fish instead of killing them because they believe letting them go will allow them to grow, a report from WGME said.

Latti told WGME that if anyone is caught releasing the invasive species into water, they can be fined thousands of dollars. The fine acts as a deterrent for anyone thinking of illegally releasing the species.

Native fish species like salmon are important for their surrounding ecosystems, but many anglers have never seen one because of the prevalence of the northern pike.

An invasive fish species in Maryland has also been posing a serious threat to native fish.

In March, Maryland Governor Wes Moore asked the federal government to declare a commercial fishery disaster in the state as the invasive species, particularly blue catfish, continue to expand. The species has particularly been causing issues in the Chesapeake Bay off the Eastern Shore.

Blue catfish are of concern as they feast on native species, similar to what the northern pike does. They were first introduced to rivers in Virginia in the 1970s and 1980s for recreational fishing purposes.

Moore said in a statement at the time that it is "critical to act now" to mitigate the effects of the invasive species.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about invasive species? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.