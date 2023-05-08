News

Investors Made $7B Betting Against Biden Administration Fixing Bank Crisis

By
News 2023 Banking Crisis Banks Economy Finance

Investors profited more than $7 billion by betting against mid-sized banks following the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failure, signaling a lack of confidence in the Biden administration's ability to prevent future bank failures.

SVB, a mid-sized bank based in San Francisco, collapsed on March 10 as rising federal interest rates saw the value of the bank's assets drop, prompting wealthy depositors to withdraw their money. Its failure added new pressures to mid-sized regional banks, and others, including First Republic Bank, have failed in the weeks that followed.

Stock traders have made $7.4 billion from shorting stocks in mid-sized banks since SVB's collapse, according to a recent report from Semafor that cited data provider S3. That means they are essentially betting that the banking situation will worsen in the short term—an indication that the Biden administration has struggled to instill confidence in investors that they can prevent future financial turmoil.

Short selling is an investment strategy speculating on the decline of a stock price, according to Investopedia. Short sellers bet on and profit off of a "drop in a security's price."

Investors Made $7.4 Billion Betting Against Biden
A statue of Alexander Hamilton outside the U.S. Department of Treasury. Investors profited more than $7 billion by betting against mid-sized banks following the Silicon Valley Bank failure on March 10, 2023, signaling a lack of confidence in the Biden administration's ability to prevent future bank failures. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Cristian Tiu, the chair of the Department of Finance and an associate professor of finance at the University at Buffalo, told Newsweek on Monday that short selling typically indicates that traders believe the stock of a company will drop in the short term.

Short selling does not necessarily mean the entire banking system is in a crisis, but it does signal that investors see a possibility for more bank failures in the near future, he said.

"It indicates that it's possible that in the short term, more banks might be in the position to fail in the sense that they see a run on them," he said. "When that happens, traders' sentiments become more negative and prices in the short-term decline."

While shorting is an "important indicator," Tiu said people who have deposits in these banks "don't need to panic" because shorting does not necessarily indicate a wider banking crisis—it indicates that some banks may see a drop in their equity prices, he said.

Newsweek reached out to the White House for comment.

Read more

Biden Reassures Banking System 'Safe'

Despite a lack of confidence from some investors, the Biden administration has sought to reassure the public that the banking system remains overall safe, saying during a press conference last week that regulators ensuring First Republic depositors are protected will "ensure that the banking system is safe and sound, and that includes protecting small businesses across the country who need to make payroll for their workers and their small businesses."

The Treasury Department has also said the banking system remains "sound and resilient" following First Republic's collapse.

Tiu said the Biden administration should focus on economic growth to instill more confidence in investors but agrees that the banking system at large is not in crisis despite issues affecting some medium-sized banks.

"What I'd like to see [the] administration do is just focusing on economic growth," he said. "I think more economic growth will solve quite a bit of the problems we have. I don't think cosmetic solutions do very much."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC