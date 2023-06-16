U.S.

Conservatives' Anti-Abortion Efforts Dealt Blow

U.S. Abortion Iowa Roe v Wade Abortion Rights

A 3-3 Iowa Supreme Court ruling reaffirmed a lower court's 2019 decision legalizing abortion access up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The split ruling was a blow to conservative lawmakers, who have strived to cap abortions at six weeks into pregnancy.

Restrictive laws have cropped up around the nation after the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in June 2022, eliminating abortion as a constitutional right and leaving it up to states to decide the legality and terms of the procedure.

Several trigger laws took effect immediately after the ruling. Efforts by conservative states to limit abortions have continued in the months following the rule, but courts continue to challenge those efforts.

Iowa Supreme Court abortion ruling
People protest in reaction to the leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion ruling on May 3, 2022, in New York. The Iowa Supreme Court recently split 3-3 on a decision regarding the legality of abortion in the state. Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty

Abortions will remain legal in Iowa after the state's Supreme Court split in their decision on Friday. Therefore, a lower district court's ruling permitting abortions up to 20 weeks of pregnancy remains in place.

Justices Susan Christensen, Thomas Waterman and Edward Mansfield ruled in favor of the district court's decision, and Justices Christopher McDonald, Matthew McDermott and David May voted to overturn the lower court's ruling, local news site We Are Iowa reported.

Justice Dana Oxley recused herself from the vote.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican who has retained her seat since 2017, condemned the Iowa Supreme Court's ruling in a statement issued shortly after the vote on Friday.

"To say that today's lack of action by the Iowa Supreme Court is a disappointment is an understatement. Not only does it disregard Iowa voters who elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of unborn children, but it has sided with a single judge in a single county who struck down Iowa's legislation based on principles that now have been flat-out rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court," Reynolds said.

"There is no fundamental right to abortion and any law restricting it should be reviewed on a rational basis standard."

Reynolds added that she was "reviewing our options" to continue fighting for restricted access to abortion. Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver and Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley also criticized the vote.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

