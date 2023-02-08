A new bill rolling back child labor laws in Iowa to allow 14-year-olds to work hazardous jobs in mining, meatpacking, and logging sectors as long as they are done under an approved training program has been harshly criticized by Democrat state senators and labor rights experts.

According to the existing state law, teens under the age of 18 in Iowa are prohibited from doing dangerous jobs such as working in slaughterhouses, operating power-driven metal forming, punching or shearing machines, and being involved in roofing operations and demolition work.

The new bill sponsored by Republican State Senator Jason Schulz—Senate File 167—wants to amend a section of Iowa's code on child labor to allow teens to work in these prohibited jobs when "participating in work-based learning or a school or employer-administered, work-related program."

While many of the jobs previously forbidden to teens would remain prohibited under state law, those between 14 and 17 who could prove "the activity will be performed under adequate supervision and training," that "the training includes adequate safety precautions" and that "the terms and conditions of the proposed employment will not interfere with the health, well-being, or schooling of the minor enrolled in an approved program" would be allowed to do these dangerous jobs.

Under the new bill, working in freezers and meat coolers—previously forbidden occupations—would be allowed to 14- and 15-year-olds. Teens between 16- and 17-year-olds would be allowed to serve alcohol to people drinking it on the premises of the building when they receive the written permission of a parent, legal custodian or guardian.

Teens could also work two hours later into the night than they were previously allowed if the bill is passed.

On top of that, Senate File 167 would also free businesses from civil liability if a teen gets sick, is injured or killed on the job due to the company's negligence or the teen's negligence. The businesses would only be liable for "gross negligence and willful misconduct"—a much more difficult factor to prove in court.

The bill has received the backing of several of his fellow party members in the GOP-controlled Iowa House and business groups, but the president of the Iowa Federation of Labor (AFL-CIO), Charlie Wishman, has condemned it as "reprehensible."

"This is just crazy," Wishman told the Des Moines Register. "A kid can still lose an arm in a work-based learning program."

He added: "The idea of putting children into work activities that could be dangerous is something that is not only irresponsible but reprehensible."

In another statement quoted by Iowa Starting Line, Wishman also said: "Not only is this ripping up at least 100 years of child labor law that this labor movement has worked for, it seriously puts children at risk on job sites without having any form of legal liability protection."

On Twitter, Democrat State Senator Claire Celsi called the bill "another sign that the labor market in Iowa is in big trouble."

Another sign that the labor market in Iowa is in BIG trouble...Businesses are so desperate to hire warm bodies that they want politicians to bend child labor laws (and eliminate corporate liability). https://t.co/VXUogcQpXu — Claire Celsi (@SenClaireCelsi) February 1, 2023

She added: "Businesses are so desperate to hire warm bodies that they want politicians to bend child labor laws (and eliminate corporate liability)."

Democrat State Senator Nate Boulton described the proposed legislation as "offensive," adding that "putting children at risk, and creating immunity for that risk, is not acceptable."

Newsweek contacted Sen. Schulz for comment.