Irish Wolfhound Showing Puppy That Rain Isn't to Be Feared Melts Hearts

By
Funny Dogs Siblings Thunderstorms TikTok

A dog called Arlo has melted hearts all over the internet after a clip of him being a good older sibling to his little brother Paddington went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dogs' owner, under the username Bruhpuppy, and has received over 440,000 views. In it, little Paddington can be seen by the edge of the door, scared of going out in the yard because of the rain. His older brother Arlo takes the lead, showing him that rain is nothing to be afraid of. Trusting him, Paddington initially fights his fears and faces the rain.

It isn't for long though. Paddington can be seen running right back into the house as soon as the thunder starts, while big boy Arlo stays behind.

Stock image of two dogs in a rainy yard. A dog called Arlo has melted hearts online after trying to teach his brother that rain is not scary. Getty Images

It's common knowledge that dogs hate thunderstorms, but what's the reason behind this behavior? It's static electricity that makes dogs fearful, according to pet wellness experts at Rover.

"What some studies show is that it's actually the uncomfortable feeling of static electricity, especially the feeling of it tingling through their fur, that makes dogs feel uncomfortable," Rover's website states.

@bruhpuppy

😳 #irishwolfhoundpuppy #irishwolfhound #giantbreed #wolfhoundpuppy #wolfhound #bigdog #giantdog #dog #gentlegiant #newpuppy #giantpuppy

♬ original sound - bruhpuppy

The TikTok footage comes with a caption that reads: "Little Paddington was too frightened to go outside in the rain so his brother, Arlo showed him that it was okay. Little bear quickly followed behind him. All was fine... until... Thunder!!!!" It is followed by: "Arlo is an unbothered king."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 72,000 likes.

One user, Cath, commented: "Oh bless him... don't worry little fella, my big greyhound doesn't like it either." And Ed Trevalyn wrote: "Love the way he stands on him, on the way out." User esskaephoto added: "Awwwwww pupper."

Fishead wrote: "I have two mini schnauzers and we just got our female Irish wolfhound. I'm so glad to see someone else with the same combination. our Irish baby orla." User sophierebecc commented: "These are the most gorgeous and gentle doggos." And beautiful snoop added: "Aww bless him don't worry sweetie big brother will look after you absolutely gorgeous."

Another user, Richard P686, commented: "My dogs won't go out in the rain and hate thunder. They do a howling duet." And Erika & Bernie (the greyhound) wrote: "Exposure at a young age is good. He's adorable." Leni Dubel Inc. added: "I love how clumsy all puppies are."

Nehal Ossama El Souda wrote: "It is good his big brother doesn't feel afraid, encourage him so he will get used." And Mari posted: "He said immediately no."

Newsweek reached out to Bruhpuppy for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC