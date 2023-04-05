World

Israeli Police Clash With Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque–Video

By
World Israel Jerusalem Hamas IDF

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem overnight Tuesday. They arrested hundreds of Palestinians and wounded others amid high tensions, sparking violence at the time of Ramadan and the start of Passover.

Israeli police said security forces entered the compound because of what it called masked agitators armed with fireworks, sticks, and stones. They had barricaded themselves in the mosque complex. But Palestinian leaders stated that the security forces then assaulted and arrested worshippers near-indiscriminately.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is both the third holiest shrine in Islam and the most sacred site in Judaism—followers of which refer to the area as the Temple Mount—making it a constant flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian tensions. Confrontations there have previously sparked larger conflicts between Israel and Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Israel security forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque Jerusalem
Members of Israeli security forces guard the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Clashes erupted during Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023. AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

Videos of the clashes showed fireworks being set off inside the complex, Israeli security forces beating Palestinians, and then dozens of Palestinians detained face down with their hands bound behind their backs.

Israeli police tweeted that one officer was injured in the leg. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that 12 Palestinians were hurt by rubber-tipped bullets and beatings, accusing Israeli forces of preventing medics from reaching the area.

Tuesday's police action infuriated Palestinian leaders and groups, plus their backers abroad. Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, warned Israeli "against crossing red lines at holy sites, which will lead to a big explosion."

"We hold the occupation government fully responsible for any deterioration, and it must act responsibly and stop this absurdity, which will have dangerous consequences for everyone," Rudeineh added in a statement carried by the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s official Wafa news agency.

Jordan—which heads the body administering the holy site—accused Israeli police of "storming" the area and wounding worshippers. The country's foreign ministry called on Israel to "immediately withdraw its police and special forces from the compound." Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry also condemned the action using similar language.

Read more

Tuesday night's raid was followed by rocket fire from the Gaza strip into Israel, with the IDF reporting that four of nine projectiles were intercepted by Israeli defenses. Four others fell in open areas, while one damaged a factory in the Sderot area but caused no casualties. The IDF then launched a series of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas militia, which controls the Gaza Strip, described the Israeli action at the Temple Mount as "an unprecedented crime" and called on Palestinians "to go en masse to the Al-Aqsa Mosque to defend it."

Elsewhere, an Israeli soldier was reported injured in a shooting in the Palestinian West Bank city of Hebron.

Tuesday and Wednesday's confrontations are set against a backdrop of surging Israeli-Palestinian violence. The Israeli military has adopted regular raids in Palestinian areas, and Palestinians are engaging in rioting and an increased rate of guerrilla attacks.

The Associated Press said that at least 88 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli action in 2023 to date, with 15 Israelis killed by Palestinian attacks over the same period.

Newsweek has emailed the IDF and the PA for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

