Italian Greyhound Melts Hearts for Taking Giant Toy to Best Napping Spots

While most dogs destroy their toys as soon as they get them, an Italian greyhound called Jim, whose owner Mary describes as the "sweetest boy," has melted hearts all over the internet for the way he carries his favorite toy around the house "verrrry carefully."

In a video shared on TikTok by Jim's owner Mary, under the username Maxlifejim, Jim can be seen thoughtfully carrying his favorite dinosaur toy to his favorite napping spot in the garden, stepping in and out as he gently carries the stuffed animal in his mouth.

Mary told Newsweek: "Jim is a 1.5-year-old Italian greyhound from New South Wales, Australia. His favorite things are playing fetch, running around the park with his friends, sunbathing, and having cuddles—he is a typical Iggy this way!

Photographs of Jim stretching out on the sofa and Jim wearing a blue sweater. A video of Jim gently carrying his favorite dino toy to nap in the garden has melted hearts online. Mary via TikTok

"What is not typical is he is super-confident and social and wants every dog to be his new running mate. His favorite toy is his dinosaur and his favorite treats are kangaroo."

The viral post comes with a caption that reads: "Verrrry carefully taking his dinosaur to his favorite napping spot."

If your dog likes to play with their stuffed toy in a gentle way, your main concern is to make sure to wash the toy from time to time to avoid the build-up of dirt and growth of bacteria, according to pet wellness experts at Wag!

Other types of dogs, however, like to rip stuffed toys apart. While this is considered normal behavior, if your dog seems to be obsessing over the toy and suckling on it compulsively, it could be a sign of anxiety.

The post of Jim quickly went viral on social media, attracting animal lovers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 365,700 views and 35,600 likes on the platform.

One user, Johanna, commented: "They look like twins." And pippamac100 said: "And he brings it back in, even kids don't return the toys to where they belong."

SloanLA added: "When our rescue started taking his 'babies' outside with him, we knew it was a big step."

Diane wrote: "Aw... he's so sweet and loves his stuffy dino!" JamieMarie said: "Needed this sweetness today." Healing at 60 added: "This is the sweetest."

Another user, Helen, commented: "Isn't this just so beautiful." And willy said: "He wants a dog buddy to hang with!!" Sanja added: "Bless His heart, mine love's his toy's so much none last more than 4 days."

Lyssielyslyssa pointed out: "He's so sweet with his little foot." And Colie wrote: "Mine just brutally murders every stuffed animal I bring him." Plankton added: "My dude needs a better door! Or a step."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.