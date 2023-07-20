Italian Greyhound Delights Viewers With Unusual Way of Staying Hydrated

All dogs have their quirks, and for Nori the Italian greyhound, it's how she hydrates herself.

In a video posted to the Instagram page @noritheiggy, Nori the year-old greyhound can be seen having a lovely drink of water, but her unusual technique has led many users on Instagram to question how much she was actually getting in her mouth.

Instead of using just her tongue to lap up water, she uses her whole head. As a result, most of the water ends up on the wall behind her bowl.

"Nori is the quirkiest creature on the planet I believe," her owner Victoria, 27, who works in technology sales in San Diego, California, told Newsweek, "She has a very interesting way of drinking water. When I first brought her home at around 5 months old, one of the first things she did was go over to her water bowl and start drinking like this. I couldn't believe it!

Victoria and and her year-old Italian greyhound Nori, who has a quirky way of drinking water. Courtesy of Victoria and Nori

"Now she's almost a year old the quirky drinking has only gotten worse. It's my favorite thing she does and I wouldn't change it for the world," she added.

Italian greyhounds, also known as IGs or Iggies, have increased in popularity in recent years, going shooting up 10 spaces from 2021 in the 2022 American Kennel Club's Most Popular Breeds List.

The AKC describes the breed as a true greyhound in miniature. It "is an alert, playful, and highly affectionate toy companion. IGs make decorative couch dogs, but at heart they are flash-and-dash coursing hounds with an instinct for pursuit."

"Nori has completely changed my life," said Victoria. "She is the funniest person I know—literally every single thing she does is funny, she's even funny in her sleep! I haven't had more than 20 minutes of a bad day since I got her. We are attached at the hip and I can't imagine my life without her!"

Users on Instagram loved the unusual drinking technique.

"Soooo much energy, we have to love her... there's no choice!" said one user.

"Well YEAH!! When you throw most of the water on the wall, you HAVE to drink for 15 mins straight," commented another user.

"I could watch this everyday and still smile and laugh," wrote a third.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.