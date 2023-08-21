Tensions within the LGBTQI+ community have recently reached boiling point. Within the last year, Lesbian, Gay and Bisexual members of the community—the LGB as it were—have been voicing their increasing frustrations with the wider umbrella, even forming their own groups like the LGB Alliance. Others have gone further, calling for an immediate divorce between the LGB and the TQI communities. Among their complaints are discomfort with what they see as activists pushing gender ideology on children and sexualizing Pride events.

I'm with them.

As a member of the LGBT community and a detransitioner—someone who transitioned and later regretted it and transitioned back—I and many others have been horrified at the growing push to introduce gender ideology to children and vulnerable teenagers. Within the last few years, we have seen thousands of children fall victim to a social contagion around gender, and thousands have now been placed on irreversible puberty blockers and hormones. In some cases, young girls have undergone double mastectomies at the age of just 15.

We have also seen Pride events become sexualized fetish parades with men who identify as "pups" in leather harnesses and leather dog masks showing off their genitalia, sometimes even in front of children. This year, Seattle's and Minneapolis' Pride parades featured sexually explicit displays from naked men on bikes to a man twerking in his underwear in front of a group of shocked children. Innocent children were forced to witness displays which should only be for consenting adults and forced to accept this as normal.

This is what's left many lesbian, gay, and bisexual people feeling detached from the modern LGBTQI+ movement.

Pride was originally founded to push for equality, to advocate for the right to love and to be accepted. But to many of us in the community, this simple message of acceptance has now been buried deep underground and taken over by radical gender extremism that is causing irreversible harm to millions of young children across America.

The London Trans Pride protest heads up Haymarket on July 8, 2023 in London, England. This year is the fifth anniversary of Trans Pride march which hosts tens of thousands of trans rights activists, LGBTQ+ supporters and allies protesting for trans rights. Guy Smallman/Getty Images

As a detransitioner, I am especially horrified by the recent shift toward transgender ideology, which seems to be causing real harm to teens who may be struggling to come to terms with their sexuality. They may be gay or lesbian and trying to navigate who they really are, yet we hear stories in which they are told these feelings are because they are in fact transgender. The notorious Tavistock Clinic in the U.K., for example, developed a reputation for targeting LGB teens and prescribing them with puberty blockers and hormones. Multiple news outlets including The Times and The Telegraph conducted an investigation into the clinic and described it as a "conversion therapy" center for transitioning thousands of gay and lesbian teens by making them believe they were the opposite gender and convincing them that their confusion about their sexuality was actually confusion over their gender identity.

This modern day conversion therapy has caused friction between the gay and trans communities, as it should; it should horrify those who fought for gay rights through the horrors of Stonewall. All those hard won rights are now under attack from within our own community, with gays and lesbians now being told we are straight and transgender.

And if we dare question that narrative and detransition, as I and so many others have, we are ostracized and bullied mercilessly. Detransitioners like me, including Cat Cattinson, Chloe Cole, Layla Jane, Prisha Mosley and Laura Becker, have been subjected to relentless online abuse for daring to question the gender ideology narrative.

The once inclusive and loving LGBT community has now been hijacked by radical gender extremists who cancel women who dare to question their safety and rights and cancel gender critics who speak up for children and their parents.

All roads seem to be headed into the direction of a divorce, a messy one no doubt, but one that is much needed in order to separate lesbian, gay and bisexual people who have no wish to be a part of the modern gender ideology movement.

A divorce is on the horizon, and it can't come fast enough.

Oli London is the author of Gender Madness: One Man's Devastating Struggle With Woke Ideology And His Battle To Protect Children available on Amazon and all book stores.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.