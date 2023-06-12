Ivanka Trump Silent on Donald Trump's Indictment

Unlike her two brothers, Ivanka Trump has not taken to social media to defend her father Donald Trump after the former president was indicted over the handling of classified documents by a special counsel probe.

The former president faces 37 federal charges over allegations he illegally retained sensitive files after he departed the White House. He is also accused of obstructing attempts to retrieve them from his Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

His sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., have taken to social media to express their frustration at the indictment news that was announced Thursday.

However, Ivanka Trump has not done the same nor released a statement about her father's indictment. She has been seen out in public since the indictment announcement, as she was photographed with her husband Jared Kushner in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, according to a Mail Online report.

President Donald Trump speaks as his daughter and then-senior adviser Ivanka Trump looks on during a news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, March 20, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Ivanka Trump has not issued a statement following Donald Trump's recent indictment. Getty

Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser in her father's administration, has distanced herself from politics since her father's departure from the White House. Her social media pages appear to make no mention or reference to the latest indictment news.

Her last tweet was on June 3: a picture of her and her husband at the wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah with Princess Rajwa al Hussein in Amman. On Instagram, she shared a similar post, showing herself and Kushner in different outfits for the celebration.

In comparison, after news broke of the indictment, Donald Trump Jr. shared a promotional video about his father. He captioned the clip: "No matter what BS the establishment pulls to try and destroy him, he will NEVER stop fighting to Make America Great Again."

He also commented on other social media posts reflecting on the announcement. In one tweet, he wrote: "We're living in a 3rd world Banana Republic and the only way to stop what the corrupt Biden DOJ is doing is to put @realDonaldTrump back in the White House."

Eric Trump has appeared to show his feelings toward the indictment by retweeting comments made by Ohio Representative Jim Jordan and 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

On the day of the indictment announcement, Jordan tweeted: "Sad day for America. God Bless President Trump."

Ramaswamy tweeted suggesting Americans were witnessing "two tiers of justice, one for Trump, another for Biden."

He said, despite Trump being an election opponent, "I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025, and restore the rule of law in our country."

On her father's previous legal troubles, Ivanka Trump has appeared to be more vocal in her support.

When her father faced a criminal indictment in New York City in March, for alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Ivanka Trump posted on Instagram reiterating her support for the former president.

"I love my father, and I love my country," she wrote. "Today, I am pained for both. I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern."

Some legal experts have considered that Ivanka Trump has been attempting to distance herself from her family's legal troubles.

Speaking to Newsweek in May, legal analyst and attorney Andrew Lieb discussed Ivanka Trump's decision to dismiss the services of lawyers representing her brother and bring in a new legal team. She is currently named as a defendant in New York State Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million fraud case against the Trump Organization.

"It's a little late in the game for her to be rebranding, although it makes a lot of sense from a legal perspective," Lieb said.

"Having all of these people—when it comes to Trump, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka—with the same lawyer, there could end up being a conflict of interest issues.

"I think there's probably something going on here where there's infighting because I find that families all love each other until they're all liable for $250 million."

Newsweek has contacted the Trump Organization and Ivanka Trump's legal team via email for comment.