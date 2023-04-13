Funny

Jack Russell Puppy Flashing a Smile Melts Hearts: 'Teefies'

A dog named Stanley, also known as Stan the Man, has melted hearts online after a video of him learning how to show "teef" went viral on social media.

The clip, shared on TikTok in February by his owners under the username Stanleythejackrussell, features the Jack Russell proudly showing his teeth to the camera as his mom asks him to show her. It comes with a caption that says: "Stanley showing his teefs."

Since then, the pup's teeth have grown bigger, and his owners have posted several videos of him chewing on food and proudly showing his big boy fangs.

dog showing new teeth melts hearts
A file photo of a Jack Russell showing its teeth. A dog learning how to show his teeth has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, puppies begin teething when they're about three weeks old, and by the time they are six weeks, all of their deciduous teeth will have erupted.

A guide on its website explains that the incisors, placed at the front of the mouth, and the canines erupt first, followed by the premolars, and dogs don't have baby molars.

Then when they're about 12 weeks old, the deciduous teeth begin to fall out, and the permanent teeth begin to erupt. Usually, by the time they hit six months of age, all their permanent teeth will have emerged, and all the deciduous teeth will have fallen out.

While it's rare for a puppy to have serious dental problems, some breeds, especially smaller ones, have a tendency to retain some of their deciduous teeth, which can cause malocclusion and they will need to be removed.

The post quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 7.7 million views and 2.1 million likes.

@stanleythejackrussell

Stanley showing his teefs 😁 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #teefs #puppy #jackrussell #puppylove #jackrussellterrierpuppy #jackrussellsoftiktok #puppytiktok #puppydog #doggo #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #cutepuppycheck #cutepuppy

♬ original sound - Stan the Man

One user, MenMakeMyUterusShrivel, commented: "Sometimes my lip gets stuck on my teef." And Rachel joked: "I growed dem myself!" Archie Wells added: "Oh my god this is the cutest video I've ever seen...."

Lashes and more wrote: "Oh his lil teefers!!" And haizy said: "stanley made me think of the mask movie with jim carrey, stanley and milo." Heather Nicholle Kin added: "I melt.. he's so ADORABLE!!" Beth said: "teefies."

Another user, Luisa F Osorio, commented: "Nooo my heart!!! This is too much!!" And Brown suga said: "i watched this so many times lol." ClydeEverett added: "The bestest smile."

Newsweek reached out to Stanleythejackrussell for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

