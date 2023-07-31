Internet in Hysterics as Jack Russell 'Kicks' Mom Hiding Under Blanket

A video of a dog jumping on his owner in bed has gone viral on TikTok, where it has gained over 621,000 views.

The clip was posted by @fred_therussell, the TikTok account of a Jack Russell terrier named Fred. The footage shows the dog jumping on a bed covered by a white blanket under which a person appears to be hiding. Hysterical giggling can be heard in the background.

A caption shared with the post reads: "When mum hides under the blanket. Gave her a few kicks that I've been saving."

A stock image shows a Jack Russell terrier sitting on a bed. A video of a Jack Russell terrier giving his mom "a few kicks" as she hides under a bed blanket has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The dog's antics come as no surprise. Jack Russell terriers are "playful" and "mischievous," and they require "a lot of interaction," according to the VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

Fred's playful nature may also be linked to his particular breed type. A Jack Russell is a working terrier originally bred for fox hunting.

A September 2020 study published by the Royal Society found that "herding and sporting breeds display higher levels of human-directed play behaviour, statistically distinguishable from non-sporting and toy breeds."

Its findings suggested that "human-directed play behaviour played a role in the early domestication of dogs." The study added that "subsequent artificial selection for function has been important for contemporary variation in a behavioural phenotype mediating the social bond with humans."

The Russell terrier, which is recognized as a separate breed by the American Kennel Club, is a variant of the Jack Russell. Russell terriers are noted for their "upbeat, lively, inquisitive, and friendly" character, the AKC says.

"The adorable Russell Terrier looks like a plush toy come to life but is an eager, tireless working terrier. These jaunty little fellows pack lots of personality into a compact, rectangular body standing 10 to 12 inches at the shoulder," the AKC adds.

Several TikTok users were amused by the dog in the clip. Harleythecrazyjack said, "He is so determined."

User forshitsgiggleslol simply called the dog a "little rascal."

User @scootiebunny said, "This made me smile so big." And @samanthatrn wrote, "So cute!"

BlueRaptor_1 said, "These types of giggles are the best types and you can't stop. At least I can't when my dog makes me laugh like this.

