Jackie Chan Slammed After Viral Video Sheds Light on Daughter Relationship

Fans of the martial artist Jackie Chan are discovering he's not the man they think he is if reports about his daughter are to be believed.

While some social media users were fooled into thinking that a clip from a movie was of Chan and his daughter sharing a special moment together, other people highlighted the real situation involving his daughter. Multiple sources suggest Chan's daughter, Etta Ng Chok-Lam, who was born out of wedlock, is now living in poverty in Canada with her wife.

Various unconfirmed reports have suggested Chan's daughter was homeless in Hong Kong, with Chok-Lam accusing her parents of homophobia.

The potential reality is a stark contrast from the initial romanticized version which was being portrayed in the cinematic clip that went viral.

Hong Kong film actor Jackie Chan arrives at the Great Hall of the People for a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing on March 10, 2019. Chan is being discussed on social media as fans discover the story behind his relationship with his apparently estranged daughter. Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

A clip viewed over 43.2 million times on Twitter showed Chan stood next to a young woman watching stunts from his previous movies as a younger man. The emotional clip is actually from the movie Ride On, and the daughter is played by actress Liu Haocun. Fans who believed it to be his actual daughter celebrated the clip and Chan in the comments section, until others pointed out the reality of the situation.

"What's crazy about this clip is that this isn't Jackie Chan's daughter, she's a hired actress. Jackie Chan disowned his real daughter, Etta Ng Chok-Lam, in 2017 for being a lesbian," the Twitter user @LadieLabrys wrote including pictures seemingly of Chok-Lam and her wife. "She & her wife have been experiencing homelessness since. Jackie Chan is worth 400 million dollars."

In 2017, Chok-Lam uploaded a video to YouTube where she introduced herself and explained her situation.

"Hi, I'm Jackie Chan's daughter, and this is my girlfriend. We've been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge and other things," she said in the video as the pair called for help in their situation.

In October 2022, Chok-Lam was photographed in Canada queuing for free food at a soup kitchen, in photographs published by Asian news site 8days.com. Around the same time, Chok-Lam's wife, Andi Autumn, took to Chinese social media site Weibo to dismiss rumors that they're homeless, adding that their life is "blissful" and that there isn't a need for "outsiders to worry."

Chan married Taiwanese actress Joan Lin in 1982, and the same year they had their son, Jaycee Chan. In 1999, news of Chan's extra-marital affair with model and actress Elaine Ng Yi-Lei was discovered as she had a daughter, Chok-Lam, born January 18, 1999.

Chan has spoken out about his affair in 1999, reportedly saying in a press conference: "I'm not a saint. I've done something wrong. I've done something that many men in the world have done. Maybe it was a moment of playfulness."

Despite the affair, Chan remains married to Joan Lin, as the couple celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2022.