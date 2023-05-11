Jake Tapper's Outraged Reaction to CNN Trump Town Hall Goes Viral

The outraged comments CNN's Jake Tapper made about Donald Trump's appearance at the news network's town-hall event in New Hampshire on Wednesday night have gone viral on social media, where they sparked a mixed reaction.

The former president's attendance at the event held at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire, and hosted by Kaitlan Collins, was first announced by CNN on May 1.

Outrage over Trump's appearance on the channel—his first in years—only grew after he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll by a New York jury on Tuesday. However, it was a civil case, which required jurors to follow a much lower standard of culpability.

Calls to boycott CNN multiplied on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday. Many accused the news outlet of giving Trump a platform to continue spreading his debunked conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential election being stolen.

Jake Tapper attends the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

CNN defended its decision to invite Trump to the town-hall event. The network told Newsweek in a statement that "President Trump is the Republican frontrunner, and our job despite his unique circumstances is to do what we do best."

It added: "Ask tough questions, follow up, and hold him accountable to give voters the information they need to sort through their choices. That is our role and our responsibility."

But CNN's own Tapper, the news channel's lead Washington anchor, was enraged by Trump's behavior during the town-hall event, despite the evident audience support.

"He called a black law enforcement officer a thug. He said people here in Washington, D.C. and Chinatown don't speak English. He attacked Kaitlan as a nasty woman... he made fun of [Carroll's] sexual assault and many in the audience laughed," Tapper said live on CNN in the wake of the town-hall event.

A clip of the interview published on Twitter drew mixed reactions from the public. Some users accused CNN of giving Trump the opportunity to showcase his behavior on prime-time television. "You don't get to light a garbage fire and then complain about the smell," one user wrote.

"And this is another reason why I'm glad that I made the switch to MSNBC and dumped CNN. It was incredibly irresponsible for CNN to give Trump a platform, especially after the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case," added another user.

However, Trump supporters fought back on Twitter, with one writing: "Nice try for a setup. But he is owning your shill pawn on live tv.. Harder to lie when people can hear the audience cheering him."

In New Hampshire, Trump faced questions from an audience of Republican voters in the early-voting state. During the event, the Republican repeated his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and he refused to admit his loss. He also called Jan. 6 [2021, the date of the Capitol riots] a "beautiful day," adding that his fans "were there with love in their hearts."

Reporters watch a CNN town hall with former US President and 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald Trump at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on May 10, 2023. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Carroll is the 79-year-old writer and magazine columnist who accused Trump of raping her in the dressing room of a New York department store in 1996. The former president said at the town hall that he "never met her" and had "no idea who she is." On Tuesday, as a result of a civil case filed by Carroll, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered to pay $5 million in damages. The jury did not find Trump liable for rape.

During the town hall, he called Carroll a "whack job." The audience clapped and laughed—as it did after many of the former president's statements.