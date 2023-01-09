Jamaal Williams' Wild Interview After Detroit Lions Win Goes Viral

An interview with Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has gone viral after he ran the full gamut of emotions, from tears to aggression, in mere seconds.

The Lions had just finished their first NFL regular season with a winning record since 2017, stunning the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field 20-16, preventing their NFC North rivals from entering the playoffs.

Williams himself had passed an impressive personal milestone as he ran in two touchdowns to surpass Hall of Famer Barry Saunders' franchise record of most rushing scores in a season (16).

Williams also went past 1,000 rushing yards for the season, the first time he achieved this fete in his six-year pro career.

And now his emotional post-game interview looks set to become a thing of legend, as he let out his feelings along with a message to those who believed that the Lions would not have a chance at the home of the Packers.

Williams was asked by NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark: "You broke the franchise record, you broke Barry Sanders' record, what does that mean to you?"

The running back was in tears as he replied: "My great-grandfather looking down on me, I just dedicate this to him.I do this for him, my great-grandfather, he's 92, I'm just grateful for him being in my life.

"I'm grateful to be able to play football and do this for him. There's a lot of emotion right now but I am just grateful to be able to play this game for my great-grandfather and he's looking down on me and making him proud."

The 27-year-old Lions star then flipped his emotions from teary to aggressive in a split second and turned on those who had written them off ahead of the Packers game.

"And another thing, stop playing us, man. We the Detroit Lions, we the Detroit Lions, stop playing with us and I don't even watch TV but I heard everybody already picked the Packers over us. Stop playing with us, that's all I got to say, man," he said.

"Don't let these tears fool you, this all dawg around this mug. I'm good."

Williams then abruptly ended the interview and walked off toward his teammates.

During the game, Williams rushed for 72 yards from 16 carries and two touchdowns. It was his sixth multi-TD game of the season.

He had plunged over from a yard out in the third quarter to give the Lions a 13-9 lead before adding the decisive score with 5:55 left of the fourth quarter.

It was the end of his second season with the Lions and saw a career-high 262 carries, 1,066 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

