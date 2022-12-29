What Is Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome? Jameela Jamil Explains Diagnosis

Jameela Jamil showed how "elastic" her skin was and how "everything bends the wrong way" on her body to explain Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS).

The Good Place actress showed how the syndrome affected her body by stretching her skin tight and bending her elbow outward in an "explaining Ehlers-Danlos syndrome" video on TikTok.

EDS is an inherited group of disorders that affect connective tissues, especially the skin, joints and blood vessel walls, according to the Mayo Clinic. People with EDS often experience extremely flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin.

"Jesus Christ, that is not an app, that is not a filter, that is just my face. Look how elastic that is," Jamil started the video as she pulled her cheeks out.

"It pertains to my joints. As you can see, nothing bends the right way, everything bends the right and the wrong way."

She joked: "Yes, that is very sexy, thanks for asking."

Jamil explained about the condition and eventually encouraged people to seek medical help if they thought they might have EDS.

"People either don't believe us, especially when we're kids... because 'who could possibly have this many ailments?'" Jamil added, before ending the video saying: "I love you, I'm with you, go get checked."

The She-Hulk: Attorney At Law star said she wanted to raise awareness of EDS "in spite of the fact that people like to make fun of me over my health."

Jamil was cruelly trolled in 2020 after a reporter accused her of having Munchausen syndrome and lying about her long list of health issues.

She had previously opened up about a breast cancer scare in 2014, being hit by a car on two separate occasions after running away from a bee, mercury poisoning from teeth fillings and seizures.

"The internet made fun of me over my health problems, and it made me suicidal for a while," Jamil wrote in the video's caption on Instagram. "But they are just a bunch of ignorant a******* who haven't a hundredth of our strength, they can't imagine surviving what we survive, so they choose to gaslight us about it all instead."

She opened up the toll the trolling took on her on Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes.

"I've been through quite a lot of smear campaigns in the past and when it got too much, one time where it became like really gratuitous and I saw how much the public were enjoying joining in on it, I felt so exhausted, and everything just felt very hopeless and pointless," Jamil said in November.

"I saw such an ugly side of society that it made me kind of want to tap out," Jamil said. "And so I felt very, very, very suicidal a few years ago because of it. Because it's a lot to take on, it's a lot of voices. I'm OK with being criticized for what I've done wrong, but I'm absolutely not OK with being lied about and having all of my words twisted, and doing interviews for publications and broadsheets, and having those take my words completely out of context and sometimes reconstructs new sentences that have my full paragraphs."

"It kind of just felt so unwinnable, it felt so unsurvivable at times," she said.