James Comer Put People at Risk With Biden Document Release: Ret. General

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling said Republican lawmakers are jeopardizing national security after releasing a redacted version of the FD-1023 document that accuses President Joe Biden of conspiring with a Ukrainian gas company.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley on Thursday published the document, which includes information from an unknown informant who spoke with the FBI in June 2020 that accused Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, of each receiving a $5 million bribe from an executive at gas company Burisma. The document has been the center of accusations from Grassley and GOP members of the House Oversight Committee who accuse Biden of accepting the bribery scheme during his time as vice president.

In response, the White House released a statement urging news organization to hold Republicans a "to basic level of factual accountability" over the accusations, adding that the claims against Biden and his family members have been "debunked for years."

James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, on Wednesday speaks in Washington, D.C., at a hearing about the investigation of President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The FBI document at the core of the GOP's accusations was published on Thursday by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

"These claims have reportedly been scrutinized by the Trump Justice Department, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, and a full impeachment trial of the former President that center on these very issues, and over and over again, they have been found to lack credibility," read the statement, which was shared with Newsweek by White House spokesperson Ian Sams.

Hertling, who served as commanding general of the U.S. Army Europe, also criticized House Oversight Chair James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, who Hertling said doesn't "give a damn about security."

"After providing information that contained classified information that - if released - could harm people and programs ... Members of [Comer's] 'oversight' Committee releases it anyway," Hertling wrote in a tweet. "How long will this continue with these people who don't give a damn about security?"

Biden and his son are accused of accepting bribes from Mykola Zlochevsky, a former Ukrainian elected official and current owner of Burisma, in exchange for pushing the government to fire former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Shokin was at one time investigating Burisma over alleged corruption, but never sought prosecution.

According to the document released Thursday, Zlochevsky met with an FBI informant in 2016, where it was suggested that Burisma pay an attorney $50,000 to litigate the matter with Shokin. Zlochevsky reportedly responded, "It costs $5 [million] to pay one Biden, and $5 [million] to another Biden."

The Biden administration has also been accused by House Republicans of giving Hunter Biden a "sweetheart deal" at the end of a years-long investigation of his taxes. Comer on Thursday said in a statement that the released FBI document regarding the alleged bribery scheme shows a pattern within the Biden family.

"In the FBI's record, the Burisma executive claims that he didn't pay the 'big guy' directly but that he used several bank accounts to conceal the money," Comer said in the statement. "That sounds an awful lot like how the Bidens conduct business: using multiple bank accounts to hide the source and total amount of the money."

Newsweek reached out to Grassley via email Thursday evening for comment. Comer, along with the FBI and Department of Justice, were previously contacted for comment.