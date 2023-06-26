Police Worried About 'Disturbing' Case of Missing Michigan Father

Police in Michigan have said they are considering foul play in the disappearance of missing man James Wilkins.

Wilkins, 27, was last seen on June 8 at his Regency Club Apartment in the city of Warren, Michigan, according to reports.

"The family is very concerned, and it is very disturbing to them that he just all of a sudden is missing," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told CBS Detroit.

"He has not communicated, nobody has communicated as far as providing information but we do know that there is someone out there.

"We are asking the public to give us any information they have as far as his whereabouts. They can remain anonymous, the information they provide will be confidential."

Side-by-side images of missing man James Wilkins, 27, who was reportedly last seen in the afternoon on June 8 in Warren, Michigan. Police have said they are considering foul play in his disappearance. Warren police

Wilkins' family have said his disappearance is out of character and that he would not have intentionally missed Father's Day as he is an active parent in his children's lives.

"The best father, he loved his children, he was very active in their lives, he wanted to be there for every milestone, every graduation," Wilkins' cousin Anne Lynn told CBS Detroit.

"He just missed Father's Day and I am sure it was one of the hardest days in life for his children because they are used to having James there with them."

The 27-year-old's brother, Marcus Wilkins, also said his brother would not go without talking to anyone, adding "he doesn't have a reason to run."

James Wilkins' girlfriend told the police that on the day he disappeared, the pair were exchanging texts until it abruptly ended at 11:22 a.m.

Police have said they have seen no social media, credit card, or phone activity from Wilkins since his disappearance.

His family spoke to the press recently about his disappearance and his father gave a heartfelt speech while holding back tears, according to a Fox 2 Detroit report.

"I need my son home because he does not deserve this to happen to him, he has done nothing all his life. He's been a good boy, he's never given us problems," his father Reggie Edwards said.

"My son has never been arrested for anything; he's an athlete, he's a good dad and he's a good brother and cousin to everybody standing behind me."

Investigators have said that they have connected Wilkins' disappearance with a car, a tan 1999 Mercury Sable with a Michigan plate of EPR-6700.

The family has teamed up with Crime Stoppers and has asked members of the public with tips to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or contact the Warren Police Department at 586- 574-4803.

Newsweek has contacted the Warren Police Department via email for comment.