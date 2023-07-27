Who Is James Yoblonski? Teenage Boy May Be Attempting 'Survivalist Mission'

A 13-year-old Wisconsin boy who was reported missing by his family on June 12 may be attempting to live "off the grid," according to reports.

James Yoblonski left his home in the family vehicle, which has since been recovered from the Devil's Lake State Park, about 35 miles northwest of Madison, authorities said. Prior to his disappearance, he had been talking about surviving in the wilderness and living off the grid, according to WKRC.

"Last suspected whereabouts is the area of the Baraboo Bluffs near the westernmost portion of Devil's Lake State Park and Northern area of the Sauk Prairie Recreation area," the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release posted on its Facebook page on June 12.

The teen may have two survival guidebooks as well as his father's firearm.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin released this photo of James Yoblonski after he was reported missing on June 12. His father recently issued a reward of $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that results in his safe return. Sauk County Sheriff's Office

James' father, William Yoblonski, said this week that he is prepared to mortgage his home in order to offer a cash reward for his son's safe return, according to WiscNews.

"The $10,000 reward is only if he's found. In the last three weeks, we haven't gotten any tips or anything," he told the publication.

On the day of disappearance, police were able to track a cellphone in James' possession to an area near Sauk Hill and U.S. Highway 12 and found the family car on the side of the road, according to the report.

When deputies searched near Baraboo and Devil's Lake State Park, they found a makeshift campsite they believe James used and items they believe belonged to him.

"That tells me he went in there, set that camp up, and came out the same way he went in," William Yoblonski said. "As much as they searched, they should have found some evidence of him being in there, and they found nothing."

He added that he now believes at some point James was picked up by someone.

In a direct message to his son, Yoblonski said: "Come out from wherever you're hiding. We want you home. We love you very much."

Anyone with information about James' location of James is asked to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-4495.

Newsweek has reached out to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office via Facebook as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and multiple survivalist schools in the state via email for comment.