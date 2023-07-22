Jamie Foxx Breaking Silence After Illness Fuels More Vaccine Conspiracies

COVID-19 rumors are mounting again on social media related to actor Jamie Foxx after he broke his silence on Saturday about an unspecified "medical complication" that left him hospitalized in early April.

In May, his daughter Corinne Foxx confirmed he was out of the hospital and "recuperating," with the family being spotted visiting him in a Chicago physical rehabilitation facility that same month. With just that information and an unsubstantiated rumor started by notable gossip columnist A.J. Benza, some people speculated online that Foxx suffered a stroke brought on by a blood clot caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Saturday, Foxx, 55, posted to his Instagram a video update on his condition saying, "First of all I want to say thank you to everybody that's prayed man and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates. But to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man...I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me. And trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

Foxx continued to thank his family and medical staff for saving his life. In addition, he refuted previous rumors that he was left blind or paralyzed, but did say he went "through hell and back."

Actor Jamie Foxx is seen at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30. COVID-19 rumors are mounting again on social media related to Foxx after he broke his silence on Saturday about an unspecified "medical complication" that left him hospitalized in early April. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, appearing on the Ask Dr. Drew podcast in late May, Benza claimed: "Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it. The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."

Benza himself admitted to not having first-hand information, but that his source was "somebody in the room" who told him that "Jamie had a blood clot in his brain."

Meanwhile, the claim has been fact checked by Newsweek and was found to be wholly unverified. A spokesperson for Foxx also addressed the vaccine rumors in June, telling NBC News in an emailed statement that the claim is "completely inaccurate."

However after Foxx's Instagram video, numerous people posted to Twitter to comment about his condition.

Twitter user Luther Cyrus wrote, "Jamie Foxx is definitely vaccine injured. Too much secrecy, any normal human being that has taken part in this covid experiment and was harmed by it would have said so by now and even if they weren't they would have came out publicly and said it wasn't the jab, especially Jamie. Until he says other wise he is vaccine injured. Learn how to read a room."

Dr. Dawn Michael tweeted, "Happy to see Jamie Foxx back, however we really do need a famous man like him to warn people about the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine."

Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News prompted her followers to take a poll asking, "Do you think Jamie Foxx will speak out about the vaccine? My guess is hell no. smh."

Twitter user @RokerGlasses also commented by writing, "So Jamie Foxx resurfaces in a video for the first time since his April hospitalization for a "medical complication." He tells us everything... EXCEPT what was wrong with him. Is he afraid Hollywood will never let him work again if he reveals the Covid vax almost killed him?"

