U.S.

Jan. 6 Rioter Blasts Donald Trump in Court Memo, Slams MAGA 'Grifters'

By
U.S. January 6 Capitol Riots Donald Trump Maga

A U.S. Capitol riot defendant's lawyers blasted Donald Trump and other MAGA "grifters" in a court memo asking for a lower sentence.

Shane Jenkins, a 45-year-old Texas man charged with throwing objects at police officers and using a tomahawk to break a window of the Capitol building, has a sentencing hearing Friday, when a federal judge will determine his prison time. In March, a federal jury found him guilty of seven felony crimes and two misdemeanors, which could bring a maximum sentence of 85 years.

Ahead of the hearing, Jenkins' attorneys submitted a memo to the court that called the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, "one of the saddest episodes in American history" and criticized Trump for continuing to promote election fraud claims that led to the riot.

"There remain many grifters out there who remain free to continue propagating the 'great lie' that Trump won the election, Donald Trump being among the most prominent," the September 27 memo reads. "Mr. Jenkins is not one of these individuals; he knows he was wrong."

Rioter Trump MAGA Sentencing
Donald Trump supporters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Shane Jenkins, one of those convicted in connection with the riot, will appear in court Friday to ask for a lower sentence. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

The memo argues against the Department of Justice's (DOJ) description of Jenkins' actions as "calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion, or to retaliate against government conduct," saying he traveled to Washington alone that day, broke the window only because other protesters urged him to do so and threw objects into the crowd "as a sign of frustration."

"Mr. Jenkins' actions on January 6th were not premeditated," the memo said.

Instead of the 210 to 262 months of prison time proposed by prosecutors, Jenkins' legal team is seeking 54 months of incarceration.

Jenkins is one of 1,146 defendants across the nation who have been charged in connection with January 6, according to a DOJ press release from last month. He is also among the nearly 400 defendants who were charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees.

"Approximately 378 [federal defendants] have been sentenced to periods of incarceration," the department said on September 6.

Jenkins will appear before U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Friday. He has presided over several cases related to the Capitol assault, including the prosecution of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in May, the longest sentence imposed to date in connection with the riot.

Mehta is also overseeing civil lawsuits filed by members of Congress and two Capitol police officers against Trump and several of his associates for injuries received on January 6.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC