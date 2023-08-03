News

Jan. 6 Rioter's Father Defends Judge Who Jailed His Son

By
The father of a man who was jailed over his involvement in the January 6 riot at the Capitol has said he believes the judge who presided the case was ultimately fair.

Thomas Sibick, from Buffalo, New York, pleaded guilty after he attacked now-former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone at the Capitol in Washington D.C.

Sibick, 37, said in a letter to the judge who oversaw the case that the trauma Fanone experienced was "undeniably sickening." He added that he took responsibility for his "uncivilized display of reckless behavior."

Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Sibick to 50 months in prison during his hearing at Washington D.C.'s federal court on Friday, July 28.

A split image of Thomas Sibick
Thomas Sibick during the riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dr. Gene Sibick said the judge had mostly been fair throughout the case but took issue with the sentencing of this son. Department of Justice

More than 1,000 Donald Trump supporters have been arrested following the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Supporters charged and vandalized the Capitol after hearing a speech by the former president where he made the false claim that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen by Democrats.

Dr. Gene Sibick, Thomas's father, told CBS affiliate WIVB that, while he believed Jackson had been fair throughout the trial, he disagreed with the sentencing.

He said: "I'm going to come right out and say what Thomas did was wrong. There is no doubt about it, and I've told him so."

Sibick added: "First of all, I want to say that I think she's been very fair overall in handling Thomas's situation, not necessarily with the sentence that was imposed, but fair throughout the year-and-a-half, two years that we have been dealing with her."

Sibick said: "He didn't go with anybody. He didn't plan on meeting anybody there. He just went on his own and unfortunately was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Thomas Sibick was apprehended in Buffalo, New York, on March 12 and was charged on a total of 10 counts, including assaulting and stealing from a police officer.

When asked about his son taking the badge and radio, his father said: "You look at the video, which is public knowledge, Thomas's contact with the officer Fanone was less than two seconds.

"Officer Fanone already incurred his injuries before Thomas had any contact with him. It was chaos, and a lot of people panicked. I think on both sides people panicked and we have the results that we did," Sibick added.

Fanone was beaten by rioters at the Capitol and eventually resigned from his post at the D.C. Metro Police Department. He has since joined CNN as an on-air contributor.

Fanone has been vocally critical of Trump and welcomed the former president's indictment. He compared the joy he felt as being similar to how he felt when Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed.

Newsweek has contacted Dr. Gene Sibick for comment via his Facebook account.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC