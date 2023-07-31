Jason Aldean and Doja Cat Controversies Show Fan Behavior Is Out of Control

While it's usually celebrities who make headlines, passionate fans have become the story in recent weeks with their outlandish actions hogging the limelight.

Passionate fanbases are being scrutinized after reports of death threats and ultimatums have become more common amongst the "stan" online communities.

Outlandish actions have been seen offline too, most recently proved by the spate of audiences throwing items at musicians at their live gigs. Harry Styles, Pink, Bebe Rexha, and others have been caught up in projectile incidents, while Cardi B seemingly instinctively fought back on Saturday when she hurled a microphone into the audience after someone threw a drink at her.

Jason Aldean faced backlash recently for the release of his song, "Try That in a Small Town" which was accused of glorifying gun violence, while the influencer and activist Destinee Stark pointed out in a video series how the video had "racist undertones." Defending the country music star, Stark claimed Aldean's fans sent her "death threats" and "vile" messages for criticizing him.

(L) Jason Adean in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2019, and (R) Doja Cat, in New York, in May, 2023. Both musicians have experienced intense fan behavior for various reasons in the past month. Getty Images/Kevin Winter / Noam Galai

At what point do fans cross the line? When does it become unhealthy to support a celebrity?

"If it starts becoming an obsession, either watching them or communicating with them on social media—to the detriment of your relationships with family and friends, or your work and your own hobbies or pursuit of a dream, then it's time to let go," psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, M.D. told Newsweek.

The term stan is widely used as a verb and a noun to describe a person who is a passionate fan of someone. However, the origin of the word shouldn't be ignored as it comes from rapper Eminem's song "Stan" which recounts written exchanges between a fan and a musician which eventually spirals into multiple deaths.

Doja Cat recently shocked her own fans by drawing a very clear line in the sand for what she considers to be an appropriate relationship with them.

On Meta's Threads app, she sternly replied to a fan asking for love.

"I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans," the user @joja.cat.iran wrote.

"I don't though cuz I don't even know yall," Doja Cat wrote. The argument between the artist and fans continued.

"And we don't know you. But we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you you'd be NOTHING without us," @dailytaylortea13 replied. Doja Cat once again spoke up.

"Nobody forced you [I don't know] why you're talking to me like you're my mother [...] you sound like a crazy person."

Read more Singers keep getting attacked on stage in dangerous trend Singers keep getting attacked on stage in dangerous trend

Since these exchanges on July 24, a number of Doja Cat fan accounts have been deactivated.

"I think you should always be grateful to your fans for supporting your art," musician Ellis Melillo told Newsweek, reflecting on Doja Cat's recent confrontation with her own fans.

Melillo thinks the benefits of social media interactions still outweigh the negatives for celebrities when used correctly.

"Social media gives celebrities the opportunity to show fans their true authentic self and it makes fans feel closer to them. So in that sense, it is beneficial," Melillo said.

Lieberman says she has interacted with celebrities throughout her career, allowing her to see behind the curtain to see the impact fan behavior has on stars. She says social media, like fame, can be fickle.

"Social media has been more damaging at times, and more beneficial at other times, because celebrities typically run hot and cold with their feelings towards fame and fans.

"When they are clamoring their way to stardom, whether as a singer, actor, or sports figure, and they 'can't get arrested in this town,' they are depressed."

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

"Then, when they get over the hump and actually start to have fans, they are thrilled. But, after a while, some celebs get antsy under the burden of responsibility they now feel they owe to their fans."

The perceived overreach by fans isn't just felt online, it has very much been felt by performers like Bebe Rexha who showed evidence of her injuries after a phone was thrown at her during a New York show.

Nicolas Malvagna, 27, was charged with assaulting pop star Rexha in New York in June after he allegedly threw his phone at her on stage. He reportedly confessed to officers at the scene, telling them: "I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

"The trend... must come to an end," singer and songwriter Charlie Puth said on Twitter after the incident, adding that "it's disrespectful and very dangerous."

"Fans have 24/7 connectivity with their favorite celebrities through social media platforms, which is the driving force behind this phenomenon," Frank Salzano, managing partner of Salzano Ettinger Lampert & Wilson, LLP, a boutique entertainment and sports law firm based in Manhattan, told Newsweek.

He called out the trend as "criminal behavior" from fans and blamed the rise in cases on the added "access" to celebrities on social media, which is blurring the dividing line.