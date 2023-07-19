Jason Aldean Song About Guns Hits Number 1 as Country Music TV Turns on Him

Country music singer Jason Aldean's new song reached number one on the U.S. iTunes chart after Country Music TV decided to pull the song's music video from its airways.

"Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town" has reached #1 on US iTunes," Billboard Charts wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The song, which was released in May, saw its music video drop this past weekend, prompting widespread criticism from many on social media for its lyrics and where Aldean shot the video.

"Cuss out a cop, spit in his face. Stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you're tough," Aldean sings. "Well, try that in a small town. See how far ya make it down the road. Around here, we take care of our own. You cross that line, it won't take long. For you to find out, I recommend you don't."

Other lyrics include: "got a gun that my granddad gave me. They say one day they're gonna round up / Well, that s*** might fly in the city, good luck."

The music video was filmed outside of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee.

The music video sparked criticism from many as it was filmed outside of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where a white mob killed Henry Choate, a Black man, in 1927. The music video also shows riots and protests in different parts of the country.

On Tuesday, Billboard first reported that Country Music TV (CMT) decided to pull the music video from its airways. A spokesperson for CMT confirmed to Newsweek that the music video is no longer on rotation on the channel but did not offer any further information as to why the decision was made.

Aldean responded to some criticism in a tweet on Tuesday, writing, "In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far," Aldean wrote.

Aldean also wrote about performing during the mass shooting in 2017 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, where 60 people were killed and hundreds more were injured.

