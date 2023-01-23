Jason Kelce's Daughter Chanting 'Eagles Yay!' After Win Goes Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles winning to reach an NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers next weekend has caught the imagination of both young and old.

For Eagles center Jason Kelce, it was his 3-year-old daughter who has got the football bug as she entertained herself by singing the praises of her father's team, as they took a step closer to Super Bowl LVII.

For Kelce, it could be a dream finale to the season, as his brother Travis Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs who will compete in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jason Kelce has had some vocal support from his young daughter, Wyatt, which he shared on social media as the 3-year-old sang the praises of the soaring Eagles team.

In a clip from his nanny cam, Jason posted on Instagram a video of Wyatt pumping her fists as she lay in her crib singing: "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles, yay!"

This came after her 35-year-old father helped the Eagles to put away the New York Giants 38-7 in the playoffs.

The "Fly Eagles, Fly" chant is a favorite among Eagles fans, especially the team's diehards, which appear to have been joined by a new recruit.

Jason Kelce told his 216,000 followers in the caption on Instagram: "Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too. Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib.

He added on the video, which garnered over 75,000 likes: "What have we done?"

Many Eagles fans replied to the question, with one commenting: "What have we done? If she's singing the fight song to herself you've done your job as parents. A+ work, Jason and Kylie."

This is the furthest the Eagles have progressed since Wyatt was born. Her father won the Super Bowl, for the only time in Eagles' history, in 2018 when they beat the New England Patriots.

While Jason was helping the Eagles bring the Giants down to size, his younger brother Travis, 33, was having the time of his life against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the tight end becoming the go-to guy throughout the game.

The Chiefs triumphed 27-20 over the Jags and Travis caught 14 balls for 98 yards and two touchdowns as he seemed to find himself open on a frequent basis.

It was a point that was made by FS1 host Colin Cowherd, who tweeted: "Not sure I understand the Jags defensive strategy. The 'Don't worry too much about Travis Kelce' thing doesn't feel like it's working."

NFL fans will no doubt hear more about the Kelce brothers' bid to meet in the Super Bowl in the next episode of their sports podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

