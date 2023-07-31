Dog's Unhappy Reaction After Surprise Trip To Vet Leaves Owner In Stitches

A rescue dog made his feelings abundantly clear after being taken for a surprise trip to the veterinarians for a wellness check and some shots.

In a series of images shared with Newsweek, pet owner Vicki Graff showed how her dog, Jasper, reacted after returning to her following the check-up—and it's fair to say he didn't take it well.

"He was not happy with me," Graff told Newsweek. "He would not look at me or respond to his name. He's normally a real mama's baby, but not today! All I could do was laugh, which just made him madder."

While debate still rages over whether dogs are capable of experiencing anything close to the range of emotions felt by a human, Lisa Radosta, a veterinary behaviorist with the Florida Veterinary Behavior Service, believes canines are capable of displaying these emotions in a slightly different way.

"They do vocalize, but dogs primarily communicate through body language," she previously told Daily Paws.

That was certainly the case with Jasper, who can be seen turning away from his owner, refusing to acknowledge her presence or her repeated calls of his name in a clear demonstration that he was unhappy.

Jasper the dog was not happy. His owner Vicki Graff shared pictures of him giving her the cold shoulder. Vicki Graff

But there may be more to Jasper's apparent show of defiance than first meets the eye. Graff suspects Jasper endured a difficult start to life. "We don't know much about his history but we feel that he had a rough life before ending up in a kill shelter in Hawaii," Graff said.

"Someone adopted him and brought him to Washington but he is not one of those dogs that bonds with just anyone. He's very skittish and scared of most everything. He must have had a horrible life previously."

Graff said that Jasper rarely wants to leave the house, "not even for a walk," which is why they sprang the vet visit on him.

"It was hard getting him to the vet that day but we felt that he had a problem with his teeth so it was necessary to wrangle and get him in there," she said. "He ended up having none teeth removed, poor little guy. The pictures were his pretreatment testing. Little did he know the worst was yet to come."

Graff reckons Jasper is around 10 years old but is unsure. Her daughter originally adopted him from a local shelter but the canine ending up developing a bond with Graff herself.

"I am the only one in his life that means anything to him and he is tight with me," she said. "I call him my boyfriend. My husband tries so hard to get him to warm up to him but after a year and a half, it still has not happened and I don't think it ever will. He tolerates everyone else in his life but I am a supreme being in his eyes."

Jasper the dog in happier times. The rescue dog doesn't like to go too far from home. Vicki Graff

To Graff, Jasper's reaction in the pictures isn't so much one of annoyance but rather him telling her "I thought you were my friend."

While her actions may have left him upset at the time, the good news is that Jasper is healthy and well now and back to doing what he loves: enjoying naps and chicken treats.

