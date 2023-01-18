Tributes Paid to Jay Briscoe as Wrestling World Mourns Ring of Honor Pro

Tributes have been pouring in for wrestler Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, who died in a car accident on Tuesday evening in Delaware.

The Ring of Honor (ROH) wrestling legend, 38, who was traveling with his family, was involved in a fatal accident in Laurel on his way to attend a competition.

Delaware State Police said the crash occurred at around 5:30pm ET. One other person also died in the collision.

All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan, who bought ROH wrestling in March 2022, led the tributes to Briscoe on Twitter.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away," he tweeted. "Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Veteran WWE boss Paul "Triple H" Levesque tweeted: "An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe. My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe."

WWE NXT head Shawn Michaels tweeted: "On behalf of the WWE NXT community, I would like to express our condolences to the Briscoe family for their loss."

Wrestler Matt Hardy wrote on Twitter: "Heard this tragic news while flying. I'm DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times. I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I'm heartbroken for his family."

Hardy accompanied his post with photos of him and Briscoe in and out the ring.

The WWE NXT commentator took a minute to send condolences to Briscoe's family on Tuesday's program.

All Elite Wrestling and ROH shared a message on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe," they wrote. "Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans."

Briscoe joined ROH wrestling in 2002 at the age of 18 with his brother Mark, forming a tag team dubbed "The Briscoe Brothers," considered by many to be the greatest duo in ROH history. The pair held the ROH World Tag Team Championship title for a record 13 times for a combined 1,413 days, USA Today reported.

In 2022 the brothers were inducted into the inaugural class of the ROH Hall of Fame.