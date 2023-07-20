News

Who Is Jazmin Paez? Mother Accused of Seeking Hitman for Her 3-Year-Old Son

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to have her three-year-old son murdered using a fake hitman website, according to reports.

Jazmin Paez, 18, of Miami-Dade, Florida, used the parody website rentahitman.com to request the murder of her toddler son, according to an NBC 6 report.

She was arrested on Tuesday, after the man who operates the fake-murder-for-hire website flagged her inquiry to the authorities.

Paez is being held in Miami-Dade jail and faces multiple charges, including first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree unlawful use of a communications device, Miami-Dade records show.

Miami Dade Corrections Jazmine Paez
A photo of Jazmin Paez provided by the Miami-Dade Corrections facility. Paez is accused of using a fake hitman website to try to kill her three-year-old son. Miami Dade Corrections

While using the website, Paez was accused of sending pictures of her three-year-old boy and the exact location of where the child was going to be. She also agreed to hand over $3,000 for the murder of her son, according to a New York Post report.

Authorities matched Paez's IP address to her home and spoke with the child's grandmother, who was able to verify that the intended target was Paez's son. Authorities then located the mother and arrested her, the report said.

Robert Innes, who owns and operates the website, has said that he receives hundreds of solicitations a day through the the parody site. Speaking to NBC 6, he said many of the requests are from people seeking a fake service, but Paez's request in particular looked too real.

"The ability to research names and addresses and verify the intended target lived in a particular address. That to me is a red flag," he said.

"If that information is corroborated, to me that is something that needs to be looked at and that's why I referred it."

He also said that he called the Miami-Dade Police Department multiple times to try and report his findings but was unsuccessful.

Read more

The police department repeatedly referred him to CrimeStoppers, which warned him it would send a cease-and-desist letter to him if he continued to repeatedly contact the organization.

Innes said he was thankful that his flagging of the incident was eventually taken seriously and that he appreciated the actions of the police.

"They were not interested. They sent me an email saying if I contacted one more time they were going to send a cease and desist letter," he said.

The toddler is currently safe with relatives and Paez was given a $15,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the child.

Newsweek has contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department via email and Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers through its website for comment.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC